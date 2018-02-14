|
|[October 11, 2017]
|
New Policies Needed to Close the Digital Divide, Says Internet Society
The
Internet Society (ISOC), a global non-profit dedicated to ensuring
the open development, evolution and use of the Internet, has today
launched a new paper outlining policy initiatives that government, the
private sector, and local actors can take to expand Internet access to
underserved communities and remote areas.
In support of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),
and with half of the world's population still unconnected, the paper
outlines the need for innovative approaches in policies to connect those
in the hardest to reach places on the planet. It draws attention to
Community Networks as a key example of new ways to close connectivity
gaps and focuses on the need for new thinking on policies and
regulations that support innovative ways to connect people.
Community Networks are built, managed and used by local communities.
They offer a viable solution for affordable access in areas that
traditional networks do not reach, or a backup and redundancy solution
in instances where traditional networks may fail or are insufficient.
The Internet Society is urging the 100+ Ministers attending the World
Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) in Buenos Aires 9-20
October to implement policies on infrastructure and digital skills tha
enable connectivity for thousands of communities around the world.
"Enabling and supporting communities to actually connect themselves is a
new way of thinking," explained Raul Echeberría, Vice President of
Global Engagement for the Internet Society. "Policy makers and
regulators should recognize that connectivity can be instigated from a
village or a town and that they can help with innovative licensing and
access to spectrum."
Access to affordable and available spectrum is critical for Community
Networks and policy makers can play a key role in ensuring adequate
access to it. The report examines the various ways that Community
Networks can gain access to spectrum, including the use of unlicensed
spectrum, sharing licensed spectrum, and innovative licensing. Network
operators also play a key role in helping Community Networks. The report
outlines recommendations for operators which include: access to backhaul
infrastructure at fair rates, equipment and training partnerships, and
the sharing of infrastructure as well as spectrum.
"For people to reap the social and economic benefits the Internet can
bring, policy makers must ensure that adequate spectrum is available for
community networks, citizens, and other groups seeking to develop
networks and provide access to ICTs. Community Networks are a key way to
help us achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, however
governments must work with the private sector to promote local
connectivity," added Echeberría.
The cost to deploy Community Networks can be low. Often, the technology
required to build and maintain the network is as simple as a wireless
router. The networks can range from WiFi (News - Alert)-only to mesh networks and
mobile networks that provide voice and SMS services. While they usually
serve communities under 3,000 people, some serve more than 50,000 users.
To read the Internet Society report entitled "Spectrum (News - Alert) Approaches for
Community Networks" please visit: https://www.internetsociety.org/policybriefs/spectrum.
To learn more about Community Networks: https://www.internetsociety.org/issues/community-networks/.
About the Internet Society
Founded by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society (ISOC) is a
non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the open development,
evolution and use of the Internet. Working through a global community of
chapters and members, the Internet Society collaborates with a broad
range of groups to promote the technologies that keep the Internet safe
and secure, and advocates for policies that enable universal access. The
Internet Society is also the organizational home of the Internet
Engineering Task Force (IETF).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011005632/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]