|
|[October 11, 2017]
|
New Study from Netsertive Finds Customers Prefer to Purchase Home Appliances in Local Stores
Netsertive,
a digital marketing company enabling brands and their local retailers to
attract more customers through turnkey campaigns, today announced the
findings of its Home Appliance Path to Purchase Survey of more than 500
U.S. adults who have purchased an appliance in the last sixth months.
With 87 percent of respondents saying they prefer to purchase home
appliances in local stores, the survey proves that brands need to work
with local retailers to develop a streamlined omnichannel digital
marketing strategy, especially as they prepare for the upcoming holiday
shopping season.
-
Home Appliance Shoppers Still Prefer to Buy In-store
While
the majority of today's customers prefer an in-store shopping
experience, their path to brick-and-mortar locations is changing. A
recent Deloitte
survey found that $.56 of every dollar spent in store in 2016 was
influenced by digital - up from $.14 in 2013. With so many shoppers
starting the buying journey online, brands and retailers need to focus
on "selling" the customer with engaging digital touchpoints before
they step foot in a store.
-
Customers Rely on Local Businesses' Websites for Information
CNBC
recently
reported that almost half (45 percent) of small business owners
still don't have a website. This is concerning, given that 43 percent
of shoppers in Netsertive's survey used local store websites to
research what appliance they would buy. Brands need to work with these
local retailers to ensure they have the right content and messaging
available online to inform and convert local buyers.
-
Brands Need to Use Local Retailers as a Key Sales Channel
Customers
are starting their home appliance searches with local store websites
and exploring brand options from there. More than 50 percent of
shoppers were unsure about what brand they wanted to purchase when
they started their appliance research, though 63 percent knew which
retail store they wanted to buy from. This shows that brands need to
leverage their retailer networks as a key element of their larger
omnichannel marketing strategy.
-
Appliance Shoppers are High-Intent Customers
The survey
found that almost half of shoppers (48 percent) bought an appliance
within a week of starting their research. This means that people
shopping for appliances are prime targets for quick conversions. As
such, it's crucial that retailers are visible in relevant searches,
provide valuable information and have a clear call to action to ensure
their storeis top of mind when shoppers are ready to buy.
"With retailers approaching the busiest shopping season of the year,
they can't afford not to focus on aligning their digital and physical
presence to drive sales," said Brendan Morrissey, CEO and co-founder of
Netsertive. "We understand the unique challenges home goods retailers
are facing as ecommerce giants start invading the space. We're committed
to helping both brands and retailers succeed by facilitating
partnerships between the two and executing streamlined co-op marketing
campaigns to target high-intent home goods shoppers."
"We've broken daily, weekly and monthly sales records since we began our
partnership with Netsertive, with sales increasing up to 14 percent,"
said Kyle Baker, marketing director at Riley's Furniture & Mattress.
"Early on, we were seeing traffic and sales increases from regions where
Netsertive is our only source of advertising, allowing us to extend our
reach without the expense of traditional print-based or mass media
advertising."
Using Google (News - Alert) Consumer Surveys, Netsertive surveyed more than 500
consumers who had purchased a home appliance in the last six months. All
respondents were located in the continental U.S.
To learn more about this survey, visit: http://bit.ly/2ydyWmq
To learn more about how Netsertive supports local home goods retailers
with their marketing efforts, visit: https://www.netsertive.com/our-industries/home-goods/
About Netsertive
Netsertive is the fastest-growing marketing technology platform,
revolutionizing how brands and local businesses work together to win
local customers. The company's two complementary solutions, MarketWise™
for Brands and StreetWise™ for Local Businesses, enable cooperative
marketing by giving brands the capabilities to activate scaled
multichannel local marketing automatically through local partners. The
innovative technology is powered by Netsertive's proprietary learning
engine, which combines the company's deep industry experience with the
collective intelligence of its extensive network of automotive, home
goods, technology and healthcare clients to deliver unprecedented
campaign speed, performance and value. An award-winning marketing
technology company and Google Premier Partner, Netsertive helps brands
automate their co-op marketing to ensure localized brand compliance,
seamless campaign execution and reimbursement tracking for local
partners.
Founded in 2009 and based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, the
company has a history of rapid growth, a world-class team and the
strength of venture capital funding from top firms RRE Ventures, Harbert
Venture Partners, River Cities Capital Funds and Greycroft
Partners. Netsertive was named for the fourth consecutive year to Inc. Magazine's
5000 fastest-growing private companies, named to the Deloitte (News - Alert)
Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year, included on Triangle
Business Journal's list of Fast
50 companies and named Triangle Business Journal's Best
Places to Work for the fourth year. The company was also awarded
several prestigious honors in 2016 for their work with national product
brands, including: 2016 GOLOCAL
Award by BIA/Kelsey, Local
Visionary Award by Street Fight, a gold award by the Golden
Bridge Awards and a silver award by the Stevie
American Business Awards. Additional information about Netsertive is
available at www.netsertive.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011005283/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]