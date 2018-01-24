[October 11, 2017] New Study from Netsertive Finds Customers Prefer to Purchase Home Appliances in Local Stores

Netsertive, a digital marketing company enabling brands and their local retailers to attract more customers through turnkey campaigns, today announced the findings of its Home Appliance Path to Purchase Survey of more than 500 U.S. adults who have purchased an appliance in the last sixth months. With 87 percent of respondents saying they prefer to purchase home appliances in local stores, the survey proves that brands need to work with local retailers to develop a streamlined omnichannel digital marketing strategy, especially as they prepare for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Home Appliance Shoppers Still Prefer to Buy In-store

While the majority of today's customers prefer an in-store shopping experience, their path to brick-and-mortar locations is changing. A recent Deloitte survey found that $.56 of every dollar spent in store in 2016 was influenced by digital - up from $.14 in 2013. With so many shoppers starting the buying journey online, brands and retailers need to focus on "selling" the customer with engaging digital touchpoints before they step foot in a store. Customers Rely on Local Businesses' Websites for Information

CNBC recently reported that almost half (45 percent) of small business owners still don't have a website. This is concerning, given that 43 percent of shoppers in Netsertive's survey used local store websites to research what appliance they would buy. Brands need to work with these local retailers to ensure they have the right content and messaging available online to inform and convert local buyers. Brands Need to Use Local Retailers as a Key Sales Channel

Customers are starting their home appliance searches with local store websites and exploring brand options from there. More than 50 percent of shoppers were unsure about what brand they wanted to purchase when they started their appliance research, though 63 percent knew which retail store they wanted to buy from. This shows that brands need to leverage their retailer networks as a key element of their larger omnichannel marketing strategy. Appliance Shoppers are High-Intent Customers

The survey found that almost half of shoppers (48 percent) bought an appliance within a week of starting their research. This means that people shopping for appliances are prime targets for quick conversions. As such, it's crucial that retailers are visible in relevant searches, provide valuable information and have a clear call to action to ensure their storeis top of mind when shoppers are ready to buy. "With retailers approaching the busiest shopping season of the year, they can't afford not to focus on aligning their digital and physical presence to drive sales," said Brendan Morrissey, CEO and co-founder of Netsertive. "We understand the unique challenges home goods retailers are facing as ecommerce giants start invading the space. We're committed to helping both brands and retailers succeed by facilitating partnerships between the two and executing streamlined co-op marketing campaigns to target high-intent home goods shoppers." "We've broken daily, weekly and monthly sales records since we began our partnership with Netsertive, with sales increasing up to 14 percent," said Kyle Baker, marketing director at Riley's Furniture & Mattress. "Early on, we were seeing traffic and sales increases from regions where Netsertive is our only source of advertising, allowing us to extend our reach without the expense of traditional print-based or mass media advertising."

Using Google (News - Alert) Consumer Surveys, Netsertive surveyed more than 500 consumers who had purchased a home appliance in the last six months. All respondents were located in the continental U.S. To learn more about this survey, visit: http://bit.ly/2ydyWmq To learn more about how Netsertive supports local home goods retailers with their marketing efforts, visit: https://www.netsertive.com/our-industries/home-goods/ About Netsertive Netsertive is the fastest-growing marketing technology platform, revolutionizing how brands and local businesses work together to win local customers. The company's two complementary solutions, MarketWise™ for Brands and StreetWise™ for Local Businesses, enable cooperative marketing by giving brands the capabilities to activate scaled multichannel local marketing automatically through local partners. The innovative technology is powered by Netsertive's proprietary learning engine, which combines the company's deep industry experience with the collective intelligence of its extensive network of automotive, home goods, technology and healthcare clients to deliver unprecedented campaign speed, performance and value. An award-winning marketing technology company and Google Premier Partner, Netsertive helps brands automate their co-op marketing to ensure localized brand compliance, seamless campaign execution and reimbursement tracking for local partners. Founded in 2009 and based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, the company has a history of rapid growth, a world-class team and the strength of venture capital funding from top firms RRE Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners, River Cities Capital Funds and Greycroft Partners. Netsertive was named for the fourth consecutive year to Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest-growing private companies, named to the Deloitte (News - Alert) Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year, included on Triangle Business Journal's list of Fast 50 companies and named Triangle Business Journal's Best Places to Work for the fourth year. The company was also awarded several prestigious honors in 2016 for their work with national product brands, including: 2016 GOLOCAL Award by BIA/Kelsey, Local Visionary Award by Street Fight, a gold award by the Golden Bridge Awards and a silver award by the Stevie American Business Awards. Additional information about Netsertive is available at www.netsertive.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011005283/en/

