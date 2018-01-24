|
|[October 11, 2017]
New ByBox and OnProcess Technology Partnership Speeds Global Field Service, Cuts Dispatch/Return Costs
OnProcess
Technology, a global pioneer in service supply chain management and
optimization, and ByBox, global innovator in supply chain technology, today
announced a new partnership aimed at accelerating field service while
significantly reducing parts dispatch and return costs. As part of the
agreement, OnProcess will offer global, multi-lingual day-of job
operational support for ByBox Stockonnect™ and end-to-end managed
services to help Stockonnect customers streamline and improve the entire
service order lifecycle.
"Like ByBox, OnProcess is focused on helping businesses transform their
post-sale supply chain with innovative technologies and services," said
Oliver Lemanski, General Manager, EMEA for OnProcess Technology. "We're
excited to help ByBox expand its global footprint and provide
Stockonnect customers with an end-to-end solution for optimizing field
service and increasing profitability."
"By partnering with OnProcess, we're not only making it easier than ever
to manage stock, field engineers and Smart Boxes. We're helping
businesses around the world compete more effectively by radically
improving customer service, and driving costs and inefficiencies out of
field service," said Simon Fahie, Managing Director, ByBox Global
Technology.
ByBox's Stockonnect solution makes it simple and inexpensive to deliver
and track valuable items, even at the most difficult locations. Drivers
deliver parts to Stockonnect lockers, typically at the end-customer
site, where they're securely held until field engineers use their
Stockonnect smartphone app to authenticate themselves. This allows the
door to be opened and the parts collected. The same process in reverse
is used to return faulty parts for collection by drivers. In addition to
authenticating people, the Stockonnect app verifies parts, provides data
on SLA timing, and enables an audit trail with real-time visibility into
parts tracking.
OnProcess is a managed services company specializing in complex service
supply chain operations - the flowof people, parts and services
following the sale of a product. With two decades of support, dispatch
and return expertise, a nuanced understanding of the end-to-end order
lifecycle, and its proprietary OPTvision microanalytics and visibility
platform, OnProcess helps Stockonnect users eliminate waste, slash
unnecessary costs, automate key processes and improve customer
experience.
ByBox + OnProcess Advantages
-
Confidently Use Stockonnect Anywhere in the World
OnProcess
experts provide multi-lingual, follow-the-sun operational support for
Stockonnect. This means field engineers, end-customers and couriers
get top-notch day-of-job help implementing and using Stockonnect
anywhere.
-
Accelerate Service Order Lifecycle
With Stockonnect secure
delivery, there's no need for additional delivery attempts or
searching for someone to sign for packages. And with OnProcess
optimizing field service networks by using advanced analytics,
automating manual functions, and leveraging OPTvision to unify and
provide end-to-end visibility into siloed dispatch, return and
inventory functions, businesses will rapidly close out service events,
and make it cheaper, faster and easier for critical parts to be
returned.
-
Reduce Costs
Deliveries can be made overnight, instead of
the more expensive same-day option. And because failed delivery
attempts are eliminated, there's no need for repeat dispatch truck
rolls. Plus, by improving SLA meet times, businesses avoid costly
penalties.
-
Improve Service Parts Inventory
Stockonnect data feeds are
integrated into OPTvision. This provides unprecedented visibility into
outbound orders in progress, delivered or in the return loop - helping
improve inventory decisions.
-
Make Customers Happier
When parts are successfully
delivered the first time and service events completed quicker,
end-customers get back to productivity faster - and without the
headaches that come with waiting around.
About ByBox
ByBox is a British, innovative, award-winning technology company
specializing in supply-chain solutions. With a global annual turnover of
over $120 million, technology that provides full visibility of inventory
and a delivery success rate of 99.9%, ByBox is a global market leader in
providing technical, cost-effective solutions for supply chains.
Originally established in Silicon Valley in 2000, ByBox provides a range
of software tools to improve and build the infrastructure of supply
chain products internationally.
Its proprietary software platforms, Thinventory™ and Konnect™, deliver
precise, tech-fuelled insight and delivery solutions to help businesses
to "move the data, not the part." This supports the ByBox commitment to
delivering data-driven innovations for its customers throughout the
world.
About OnProcess Technology
OnProcess Technology is a managed services provider specializing in
complex, global service supply chain operations - the flow of people,
parts and services following the sale of a product. The company's deep
expertise, purpose-built technology delivery and embedded,
analytics-based process improvement, enable clients to quickly optimize
and scale operations, grow revenue and profitability, and deliver
superior customer experiences. OnProcess provides services in 23
languages and operates in six global facilities, including its
Massachusetts headquarters and facilities in Maine, Costa Rica, India
and Bulgaria. Follow @OnProcess
www.onprocess.com
