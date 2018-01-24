[October 11, 2017] New ByBox and OnProcess Technology Partnership Speeds Global Field Service, Cuts Dispatch/Return Costs

OnProcess Technology, a global pioneer in service supply chain management and optimization, and ByBox, global innovator in supply chain technology, today announced a new partnership aimed at accelerating field service while significantly reducing parts dispatch and return costs. As part of the agreement, OnProcess will offer global, multi-lingual day-of job operational support for ByBox Stockonnect™ and end-to-end managed services to help Stockonnect customers streamline and improve the entire service order lifecycle. "Like ByBox, OnProcess is focused on helping businesses transform their post-sale supply chain with innovative technologies and services," said Oliver Lemanski, General Manager, EMEA for OnProcess Technology. "We're excited to help ByBox expand its global footprint and provide Stockonnect customers with an end-to-end solution for optimizing field service and increasing profitability." "By partnering with OnProcess, we're not only making it easier than ever to manage stock, field engineers and Smart Boxes. We're helping businesses around the world compete more effectively by radically improving customer service, and driving costs and inefficiencies out of field service," said Simon Fahie, Managing Director, ByBox Global Technology. ByBox's Stockonnect solution makes it simple and inexpensive to deliver and track valuable items, even at the most difficult locations. Drivers deliver parts to Stockonnect lockers, typically at the end-customer site, where they're securely held until field engineers use their Stockonnect smartphone app to authenticate themselves. This allows the door to be opened and the parts collected. The same process in reverse is used to return faulty parts for collection by drivers. In addition to authenticating people, the Stockonnect app verifies parts, provides data on SLA timing, and enables an audit trail with real-time visibility into parts tracking. OnProcess is a managed services company specializing in complex service supply chain operations - the flowof people, parts and services following the sale of a product. With two decades of support, dispatch and return expertise, a nuanced understanding of the end-to-end order lifecycle, and its proprietary OPTvision microanalytics and visibility platform, OnProcess helps Stockonnect users eliminate waste, slash unnecessary costs, automate key processes and improve customer experience. ByBox + OnProcess Advantages Confidently Use Stockonnect Anywhere in the World

OnProcess experts provide multi-lingual, follow-the-sun operational support for Stockonnect. This means field engineers, end-customers and couriers get top-notch day-of-job help implementing and using Stockonnect anywhere. Accelerate Service Order Lifecycle

With Stockonnect secure delivery, there's no need for additional delivery attempts or searching for someone to sign for packages. And with OnProcess optimizing field service networks by using advanced analytics, automating manual functions, and leveraging OPTvision to unify and provide end-to-end visibility into siloed dispatch, return and inventory functions, businesses will rapidly close out service events, and make it cheaper, faster and easier for critical parts to be returned. Reduce Costs

Deliveries can be made overnight, instead of the more expensive same-day option. And because failed delivery attempts are eliminated, there's no need for repeat dispatch truck rolls. Plus, by improving SLA meet times, businesses avoid costly penalties. Improve Service Parts Inventory

Stockonnect data feeds are integrated into OPTvision. This provides unprecedented visibility into outbound orders in progress, delivered or in the return loop - helping improve inventory decisions. Make Customers Happier

When parts are successfully delivered the first time and service events completed quicker, end-customers get back to productivity faster - and without the headaches that come with waiting around. About ByBox

ByBox is a British, innovative, award-winning technology company specializing in supply-chain solutions. With a global annual turnover of over $120 million, technology that provides full visibility of inventory and a delivery success rate of 99.9%, ByBox is a global market leader in providing technical, cost-effective solutions for supply chains. Originally established in Silicon Valley in 2000, ByBox provides a range of software tools to improve and build the infrastructure of supply chain products internationally. Its proprietary software platforms, Thinventory™ and Konnect™, deliver precise, tech-fuelled insight and delivery solutions to help businesses to "move the data, not the part." This supports the ByBox commitment to delivering data-driven innovations for its customers throughout the world. About OnProcess Technology OnProcess Technology is a managed services provider specializing in complex, global service supply chain operations - the flow of people, parts and services following the sale of a product. The company's deep expertise, purpose-built technology delivery and embedded, analytics-based process improvement, enable clients to quickly optimize and scale operations, grow revenue and profitability, and deliver superior customer experiences. OnProcess provides services in 23 languages and operates in six global facilities, including its Massachusetts headquarters and facilities in Maine, Costa Rica, India and Bulgaria. Follow @OnProcess www.onprocess.com View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171011005038/en/

