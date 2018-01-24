[October 11, 2017] New Study Reveals Glassdoor "Give To Get" Policy Leads To More Balanced Company Ratings

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing job sites1, today revealed a new study providing statistical evidence that its "give to get" policy reduces extremely negative and extremely positive reviews across Glassdoor. The give to get policy requires a user contributes content to Glassdoor (e.g., reviews, salary reports) in order gain access to all the rich information about companies.2 Unlike online review sites without this type of data collection method, the study shows that when company reviews on Glassdoor are collected via the give to get policy, they are more evenly distributed across the 5-point ratings scale, providing a more balanced look at companies. In fact, when we look across all reviews published on Glassdoor, 73 percent of employees say they are 'ok' or 'satisfied' with their jobs and companies.3 The study, Give to Get: A Mechanism to Reduce Bias in Online Reviews, is based on a sample of more than 116,000 U.S. company reviews submitted to Glassdoor between 2013 and 2016. To understand how Glassdoor provides more balanced reviews, it compares the difference in distribution of star ratings4 for people who faced the give to get policy with a statistically matched control group that did not face the policy. "This study gives strong evidence that company reviews on Glassdoor are more balanced because of the way they are collected. The policy creates incentive for people to contribute to the site, who may otherwise opt out. It should help quell misconceptions that employees only provide really positive or really negative opinions about companies on Glassdoor. The data show that's not the case -- Glassdoor's give to get policy creates a more balanced picture of companies," said Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor chief economist. Give to Get Policy Encourages Balance While research supports the idea that many online review sites suffer from polarization bias5, Glassdoor's give to get policy reduces this bias. The give to get policy statistically reduces the likelihood of extreme 1-star reviews by 3.6 percentage points and 5-star reviews by 2.1 percentage points. Further, it increases the likelihood of more moderate 3- (2.6 percentage points) and 4-star reviews (2.9 percentage points). Beyond increasing the likelihood of more moderate reviews, Glassdoor's give to get policy creates more evenly distributed ratings across the 5-point scale. When comparing reviews collected when faced wih the give to get policy to those collected voluntarily (the control group), this study finds an increase in more moderate 3-, and 4-star reviews collected via the give to get policy.

Glassdoor's Millions of Reviews & Insights Help Employers Hire More Informed Candidates Glassdoor is powerful because it pairs all of the open online jobs with 35 million reviews and insights for more than 700,000 companies to help people find a job that fits their life.6 This results in a more informed, higher quality candidate. Hiring decision makers believe the immediate benefits to interviewing informed candidates are an improved candidate experience, reduced time to hire and improved hiring manager satisfaction. When an informed candidate gets hired and becomes an employee, the benefits to an organization become more profound. Four in ten (42 percent) of hiring decision makers report that hiring informed candidates leads to both improved employee retention and increased productivity.7 For more about the recruiting challenges hiring decision makers face, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. To download the full study, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For more myths about Glassdoor busted, visit the Glassdoor Blog. To learn more about Glassdoor's Community Guidelines and guidelines for leaving reviews, visit our Help Center. About Glassdoor Glassdoor is one of the largest and fastest growing job sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than 700,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. 1 comScore Media Metrix, July 2017 2 While access to reviews on Glassdoor is free, a contribution of a review or salary report is required for unlimited 12 month access. For more on the give to get policy, see the Help Center: http://help.glassdoor.com/article/Give-to-get-policy/en_US. Searching for jobs on Glassdoor is free and does not require submission of a review or salary report. 3 Employees defined as those full time, part time, contract, intern, freelancer. Glassdoor Internal Data, June 2017 4 Company ratings on Glassdoor are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied. 5 See full study, "Give to Get: A Mechanism to Reduce Bias in Online Reviews" (October 2017) by Andrew Chamberlain and Morgan Smart, Glassdoor Economic Research, p. 4, Section II. 6 Glassdoor Internal Data, September 2017 7 Glassdoor, Informed Candidate Survey, August 2017

