|
|[October 10, 2017]
|
New York Jets Announce IdentoGO by IDEMIA as Official Identity Security and Biometrics Partner
The New York Jets have announced today a new multi-year partnership with
IdentoGO by IDEMIA, the country's preeminent identity-related service
provider and exclusive provider of TSA Pre?®. The agreement marks
IdentoGO's first NFL partnership and first exclusive sponsorship in
professional sports. The deal makes IdentoGO the Official Identity
Security and Biometrics Partner of the New York Jets.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171010006246/en/
New York Jets Announce IdentoGO by IDEMIA as Official Identity Security and Biometrics Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
"We are proud to be the first sports team to partner with an industry
leader like IdentoGO," said New York Jets President Neil Glat.
"IdentoGO's commitment to innovation and providing the best possible
customer experience tightly aligns with our own philosophy. We look
forward to working with them to explore new ways to provide our fans
with access to new and improved technology to improve the gameday
experience."
The new deal will also provide Jets fans with the opportunity to
register for expedited security screening for travelers (TSA Pre?®) at
MetLife Stadium on game days. The activation, which will take place at
all Jets home games during the 2017 season, will be located between lots
E and F, outside the MetLife gate. For more information on TSA Pre?®
enrollment, please visit identogo.com/jets.
"It is our mission and responsibility to make our security solutions,
like the TSA Pre?® program, avalable to as many people as possible,"
said Didier Lamouche, CEO of IDEMIA, the company that provides IdentoGO
services. "Our partnership with the Jets allows us to reach as many as
75,000 fans at each home game and enroll a high percentage of those
people into the proven safe and secure program. We are thrilled to be
working with such a world-class organization."
As the Official Identity Security and Biometrics Partner of the Jets,
IdentoGO will be the presenting partner of the New York Jets Fan Hall of
Fame - an initiative launched earlier this season to celebrate the
ultimate Jets fan. Culminating in an induction ceremony during the final
home game of the 2017 season, the inaugural New York Jets Fan Hall of
Fame inductees will receive recognition at the Atlantic Health Jets
Training Center, recognition in the Jets Experience at all home games
and events, a commemorative varsity jacket and Coaches Club tickets when
the Jets take on the Chargers on December 24, 2017.
Additionally, the partnership includes an innovative pilot program
focused on leveraging IdentoGO's wide-range of technology with the sole
purpose to be potentially implemented as part of the fan experience at
New York Jets home games and other Jets events throughout the year. The
partnership also includes signage at MetLife Stadium, as well as
digital, and social assets.
About IdentoGO by IDEMIA
IdentoGO by IDEMIA provides a wide range of identity-related services
with the primary service being the secure capture and transmission of
electronic fingerprints for employment, certification, licensing and
other verification purposes - in professional and convenient locations.
IdentoGO is the exclusive provider of TSA Pre?®, a program that allows
pre-vetted travelers to move through security more quickly and easily
when departing airports in the U.S. Visit IdentoGO.com for more
information.
About IDEMIA
OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an
increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and
consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that
are now possible in a connected environment.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live
in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we
think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or
for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure,
authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from
Financial, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT sectors.
With over $3 billion in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the merger
between OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security
(Morpho). This new company has a workforce of 14,000 employees of more
than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com
/ Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter (News - Alert)
Follow the New York Jets: twitter.com/nyjets
| facebook.com/Jets
| instagram.com/nyjets
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171010006246/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]