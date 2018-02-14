[October 10, 2017] New York Jets Announce IdentoGO by IDEMIA as Official Identity Security and Biometrics Partner

The New York Jets have announced today a new multi-year partnership with IdentoGO by IDEMIA, the country's preeminent identity-related service provider and exclusive provider of TSA Pre?®. The agreement marks IdentoGO's first NFL partnership and first exclusive sponsorship in professional sports. The deal makes IdentoGO the Official Identity Security and Biometrics Partner of the New York Jets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171010006246/en/ New York Jets Announce IdentoGO by IDEMIA as Official Identity Security and Biometrics Partner (Photo: Business Wire) "We are proud to be the first sports team to partner with an industry leader like IdentoGO," said New York Jets President Neil Glat. "IdentoGO's commitment to innovation and providing the best possible customer experience tightly aligns with our own philosophy. We look forward to working with them to explore new ways to provide our fans with access to new and improved technology to improve the gameday experience." The new deal will also provide Jets fans with the opportunity to register for expedited security screening for travelers (TSA Pre?®) at MetLife Stadium on game days. The activation, which will take place at all Jets home games during the 2017 season, will be located between lots E and F, outside the MetLife gate. For more information on TSA Pre?® enrollment, please visit identogo.com/jets. "It is our mission and responsibility to make our security solutions, like the TSA Pre?® program, avalable to as many people as possible," said Didier Lamouche, CEO of IDEMIA, the company that provides IdentoGO services. "Our partnership with the Jets allows us to reach as many as 75,000 fans at each home game and enroll a high percentage of those people into the proven safe and secure program. We are thrilled to be working with such a world-class organization." As the Official Identity Security and Biometrics Partner of the Jets, IdentoGO will be the presenting partner of the New York Jets Fan Hall of Fame - an initiative launched earlier this season to celebrate the ultimate Jets fan. Culminating in an induction ceremony during the final home game of the 2017 season, the inaugural New York Jets Fan Hall of Fame inductees will receive recognition at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, recognition in the Jets Experience at all home games and events, a commemorative varsity jacket and Coaches Club tickets when the Jets take on the Chargers on December 24, 2017. Additionally, the partnership includes an innovative pilot program focused on leveraging IdentoGO's wide-range of technology with the sole purpose to be potentially implemented as part of the fan experience at New York Jets home games and other Jets events throughout the year. The partnership also includes signage at MetLife Stadium, as well as digital, and social assets.

About IdentoGO by IDEMIA IdentoGO by IDEMIA provides a wide range of identity-related services with the primary service being the secure capture and transmission of electronic fingerprints for employment, certification, licensing and other verification purposes - in professional and convenient locations. IdentoGO is the exclusive provider of TSA Pre?®, a program that allows pre-vetted travelers to move through security more quickly and easily when departing airports in the U.S. Visit IdentoGO.com for more information. About IDEMIA OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Security and IoT sectors. With over $3 billion in revenues, IDEMIA is the result of the merger between OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho). This new company has a workforce of 14,000 employees of more than 80 nationalities and serves clients in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter (News - Alert) Follow the New York Jets: twitter.com/nyjets | facebook.com/Jets | instagram.com/nyjets View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171010006246/en/

