[October 10, 2017] New York Academy of Art Collaborate with Cappasity to Showcase Art in 3D

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Academy of Art and Cappasity, a company developing a blockchain-based platform for 3D content exchange, have announced their long-term partnership. This is the first time 3D digitizing technology is being utilized by an educational institution to showcase Art. The Academy has used the Cappasity 3D technology to digitize a sculpture by Robert Taplin, with the latter being put up for sale at the Academy’s Annual Take Home a Nude® auction at Sotheby's.

Decentralized AR/VR ecosystem for 3D content exchange



Cappasity AR for Microsoft HoloLens



Photos accompanying this announcement are availableat http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5b678d5-dd46-403c-b985-3f20aeacf05f http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24a754b4-41ba-4a04-9116-e4908f94fd5a

The Academy partnered with Cappasity to display art pieces online for everything from exhibitions to fundraising auctions. The multi-year partnership is aimed to showcase the Academy’s Cast Collection, on loan from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as sculptures created by faculty, students and other artists. The New York Academy of Art's prestigious sculpture department includes faculty and graduates such as Will Kurtz, Steve Shaheen, Judy Fox and Cynthia Eardley. The Academy and Cappasity also plan to offer virtual and augmented reality tours of the Academy’s major exhibitions and galleries, allowing viewers all over the world to ‘virtually’ visit the Academy. “Our partnership with Cappasity will allow the New York Academy of Art to showcase the exceptional work produced by our students and faculty. We are so excited to utilize this incredible new program," said Peter Drake, Dean of Academic Affairs at the New York Academy of Art. “The technology by Cappasity allows users to have a great immersive experience of visiting a gallery or exhibition that is almost as intoxicating and interactive as the experience of visiting a real gallery or exhibition. We are pleased to commence our cooperation with the prestigious New York Academy of Art and give the Academy the opportunity to showcase their students art work to visitors from all over the globe,” said Kosta Popov, Cappasity founder and CEO. “Currently, AR/VR technologies are not very popular in the practice and creation of art. This is because traditionally it has been technically difficult and challenging to create high-quality 3D content. We are the first Company to take this step, that is to provide the art world a solution for easy 3D content creation.” CAPPASITY PLATFORM

The Cappasity platform allows everyone to easily create and embed 3D content into their websites, and virtual reality (VR)/augmented reality (AR) apps. It takes up to three minutes to make a 3D image of an object. Copyright is protected by blockchain technology. A new digital currency, Cappasity’s ARToken, will be used as the ‘mechanism of exchange’ for ecosystem ecommerce. Those who are interested in 3D technologies can participate in the ARToken crowdsale, commencing October 25. NEW YORK ACADEMY OF ART

Founded in 1982 by artists, scholars and patrons of the arts, including Andy Warhol, the New York Academy of Art is a graduate school and cultural institution that combines intensive technical training in the fine arts with active critical discourse. Through major exhibitions, a lively speaker series, and an ambitious educational program, the Academy serves as a creative and intellectual center for all artists dedicated to highly skilled, conceptually aware figurative and representational art. The New York Academy of Art is also home to a major collection of 19th century sculpture casts, on permanent loan from prestigious institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. MEDIA INQUIRIES

Jenny Herz

info@cappasity.com Website - https://www.artoken.io

Twitter - https://twitter.com/cappasity

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/cappasity

Slack - http://cappasity.herokuapp.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/artoken

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/company/cappasity-inc-

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]