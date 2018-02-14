[October 10, 2017] New Durable Graphics Printing Module from Entrust Datacard Creates High-Quality, Long-Lasting Thermal Printing without the Use of Protective Topcoats

Entrust (News - Alert) Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, today announced the release of the Durable Graphics Printing module for the Datacard™ MX8100™, MX6100™, MX2100™ and MX1100™ Card Issuance Systems. The module is the newest solution in the Entrust Datacard flat card personalization portfolio. The solution offers financial institutions the ability to add high-quality, long-lasting thermal printed images, bar codes and text to payment cards, thereby eliminating the need for protective topcoats. With more and more card portfolios migrating to flat card personalization, the new module provides card bureaus and financial customers with a more efficient way to meet the marketing demands of this migration. The Durable Graphics Printing module seamlessly integrates into existing MX systems and applies a unique, UV-curable, thermal transfer, monochrome graphics ribbon to blank card stock using 600 dpi printing technology. This application delivers excellent print quality, added durability and extends card life without the need for an additional topcoat. "With almost 50 years of high volume card issuance experience, it is important that we continue to innovate and advance our core platforms to meet the needs of today's card portfolios," said Dan Good, vice president of payment and identity issuance solutions for Entrust Datacard. "The flat card design has opened the door for non-traditional personalization options, and our Durable Graphics Printing module uses a new UV-curing ribbon technology that doesn't require basictopcoat or CardGard overlay to meet the requirements of the financial card market." Features of the new Durable Graphics Printing module include: Proven graphics technology for the MX Series Systems to accommodate flat card industry needs

Dynamic printing of UV-curable monochrome black or white ribbons to meet financial durability requirements

Crisp and clear high-resolution (600 dpi) printing to enable broad language font print capability

Patented Intelligent Supplies Technology ™ for intuitive supply interaction, operator usability enhancements and ribbon conservation

for intuitive supply interaction, operator usability enhancements and ribbon conservation The ability to print up to two colors on the front or back of a card, while matching the nominal speed of the MX Series Systems The Durable Graphics Printing module is one of many flat card solutions available from Entrust Datacard. Other solutions include: laser engraving, full card indent, traditional multi-step thermal printing and protective overlay applications. Each technology offers advantages and disadvantages. As the market continues to grow and develop, investing in more than one flat card solution will help future-proof bureau and bank printing operations.

The Durable Graphics Printing module is currently available for MX Series System users and allows for fast and easy implementation. To learn more about central card issuance solutions from Entrust Datacard, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/solutions/central-card-issuance. About Entrust Datacard Corporation Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences - whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171010005396/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]