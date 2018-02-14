|
New Durable Graphics Printing Module from Entrust Datacard Creates High-Quality, Long-Lasting Thermal Printing without the Use of Protective Topcoats
Entrust (News - Alert) Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure
transaction technology solutions, today announced the release of the
Durable Graphics Printing module for the Datacard™ MX8100™,
MX6100™, MX2100™ and MX1100™ Card
Issuance Systems. The module is the newest solution in the Entrust
Datacard flat card personalization portfolio. The solution offers
financial institutions the ability to add high-quality, long-lasting
thermal printed images, bar codes and text to payment cards, thereby
eliminating the need for protective topcoats.
With more and more card portfolios migrating to flat card
personalization, the new module provides card bureaus and financial
customers with a more efficient way to meet the marketing demands of
this migration. The Durable Graphics Printing module seamlessly
integrates into existing MX systems and applies a unique, UV-curable,
thermal transfer, monochrome graphics ribbon to blank card stock using
600 dpi printing technology. This application delivers excellent print
quality, added durability and extends card life without the need for an
additional topcoat.
"With almost 50 years of high volume card issuance experience, it is
important that we continue to innovate and advance our core platforms to
meet the needs of today's card portfolios," said Dan Good, vice
president of payment and identity issuance solutions for Entrust
Datacard. "The flat card design has opened the door for non-traditional
personalization options, and our Durable Graphics Printing module uses a
new UV-curing ribbon technology that doesn't require basictopcoat or
CardGard overlay to meet the requirements of the financial card market."
Features of the new Durable Graphics Printing module include:
-
Proven graphics technology for the MX Series Systems to accommodate
flat card industry needs
-
Dynamic printing of UV-curable monochrome black or white ribbons to
meet financial durability requirements
-
Crisp and clear high-resolution (600 dpi) printing to enable broad
language font print capability
-
Patented Intelligent Supplies Technology™ for intuitive
supply interaction, operator usability enhancements and ribbon
conservation
-
The ability to print up to two colors on the front or back of a card,
while matching the nominal speed of the MX Series Systems
The Durable Graphics Printing module is one of many flat card solutions
available from Entrust Datacard. Other solutions include: laser
engraving, full card indent, traditional multi-step thermal printing and
protective overlay applications. Each technology offers advantages and
disadvantages. As the market continues to grow and develop, investing in
more than one flat card solution will help future-proof bureau and bank
printing operations.
The Durable Graphics Printing module is currently available for MX
Series System users and allows for fast and easy implementation. To
learn more about central card issuance solutions from Entrust Datacard,
visit www.entrustdatacard.com/solutions/central-card-issuance.
About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime
experiences - whether they are making purchases, crossing borders,
accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust
Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies
that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from
the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the
digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications.
With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a
network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150
countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
