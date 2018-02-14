[October 10, 2017] New PC Build Kits from Newegg Help Anyone Build Their Own PC

Newegg, the top tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today took the wraps off its new portfolio of PC Build Kits. Newegg has long been the preferred destination for DIY PC builders, many of whom are exceptionally tech-savvy. Newegg's new PC Build Kits are ideal for people with the itch to build their own PCs, but who need some additional guidance when planning their builds. Building a PC from scratch can be a very rewarding project, yet a number of variables can complicate the process and hinder performance. For example, compatibility of various components can mean the difference between a fine-tuned machine and one that may underperform. Newegg's PC Build Kits ensure compatibility, and offer a range of configurations to suit any need and budget. "Many people toy with the idea of building their own PC, but don't know where to start or worry it won't work," said Merle McIntsh, Newegg SVP of Sales & Marketing. "This is why we came up with PC Build Kits. They're a great way to eliminate common missteps among novice PC builders and guarantee a frustration-free experience." Customers will be presented with a series of questions that will ultimately point them to the PC Build Kit that matches their requirements. First, they choose one of six cases. Once a case is selected, the customer indicates if they want to build an AMD- or Intel (News - Alert) -based machine. From there, they simply choose whether they want a good/better/best configuration, taking into consideration their performance requirements and budget range. Once these questions are answered, they are presented with the build kit that most closely matches their needs. All PC Build Kit customers receive a bonus Swag Box (News - Alert) , which includes a variety of items from participating manufacturers. Also included are items from Newegg including a promo gift card, keyboard, mouse, tool kit and free membership to Newegg Premier-everything a customer needs to build and enjoy a new rig.

For more information and to shop Newegg's new PC Build Kits, visit https://www.newegg.com/pc-build-kits. About Newegg Newegg Inc. is the leading electronics-focused e-retailer in the United States. It owns and operates Newegg.com (http://www.newegg.com) which was founded in 2001 and regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. It now has a global reach to more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. The award-winning website has more than 32 million registered users and offers customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products, consistently ranking as one of the best online shopping destinations. Newegg Inc. is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Newegg also operates NeweggBusiness.com and Newegg.ca. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171010005824/en/

