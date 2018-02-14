|
|[October 10, 2017]
|
New Study Identifies Key Role Identity Resolution Plays in Cross-Media Measurement
LiveRamp®,
an Acxiom (News - Alert)® company (NASDAQ: ACXM)
and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution, today announced
the availability of the 2017 State of People-Based Measurement Report,
conducted by Wakefield Research. The study, which surveyed 500 marketing
and advertising senior professionals across the U.S., examines the
industry's current perception and implementation of "people-based"
measurement, defined as the use of anonymized consumer identity data to
better measure the omnichannel impact of marketing.
Findings highlight that as consumer media consumption continues to
fragment across digital channels, the accuracy of marketing measurement
- ranging from single-channel campaign effectiveness to more complex
forms of cross-channel mix and attribution modeling - is materially
degraded without the ability to recognize consumers on digital devices.
"We all know that marketers, media companies, and measurement vendors
struggle to stitch together an understanding of the total audience
reached across traditional and digital channels," said Jeff Smith (News - Alert), chief
marketing officer at LiveRamp, "and even more importantly, tie
omni-channel marketing exposure to key performance metrics like sales
and brand lift. This study, however, for the first time highlights the
true underlying challenge and a potential solution to this conundrum."
Key insights from the study include the following:
-
Identity Resolution is Key to Accurate Measurement: 94 percent
of marketing professionals report that a lack of "people-based"
measurement capabilities makes it more difficult to create a complete
view of cross-media exposure and link that view to performance metrics
- such as sales and brand lift - to accurately assess marketing ROI.
-
There are Common Challenges Organizations Face in Implementing
People-Based Measurement: Tese challenges include not having the
ability to link disparate data sets together for analysis (49
percent), not having identity resolution technology (48 percent), not
knowing where to get started (42 percent) and not having access to
enough offline sales data (42 percent).
-
People-Based Measurement is the Starting Point for Creating
Better Customer Experiences and Unlocking the Value of Data: Marketers
and advertisers indicate the benefits of implementing people-based
measurement extend beyond calculating campaign ROI:
-
75 percent of respondents indicate it will help them improve
targeting and/or real-time campaign optimization
-
72 percent of respondents indicate it will help them optimize
customer and prospect insights and improve product strategy,
and/or improve the consumer experience
-
96 percent of respondents indicate identity resolution will be key
to unlocking the value of their company's data assets in the
coming years
-
While People Based-Measurement is not Yet Widely Implemented, There
is Increased Investment on the Horizon: Nearly 70 percent of
marketing and advertising professionals share that they have not yet
implemented people-based measurement but plan to in the next three
years. Additionally, over the next three years, 56 percent of
respondents report that they plan to increase their in-house analytics
capabilities, while 52 percent plan to invest more in marketing
analytics technology.
"It's clear that identity resolution is key to solving challenges with
cross-media measurement," said Brian Andersen of LUMA Partners, "as well
as helping marketers improve the consumer experience."
"These results highlight the potential for companies to leverage
identity resolution to unlock the full potential of their data," added
Smith, "extending beyond what they have historically done with
person-level targeting to also focus on person-level measurement. By
creating an omnichannel view of their customers and prospects that can
be activated in their platform of choice, companies can drastically
improve consumers' experience with their brand."
Survey Methodologies:
The 2017 State of People-Based Measurement Study was conducted by
Wakefield and involved an online survey of 500 marketing and advertising
professionals, including 100 CMOs and 400 mid- and upper-level
professionals.
For a complete look at the study please download here.
Given the market demand and interest in People-Based Measurement, RampUp
is hosting its first RampUp
Virtual Summit on October 12th, dedicated to this topic.
These sessions, presented by leading measurement experts, will cover the
latest trends, technologies, and methodologies for understanding and
optimizing the cross-channel performance of campaigns at the person
level.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity
resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and
provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. IdentityLink
transforms the technology platforms used by our clients into
people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing,
and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and
products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company (NASDAQ: ACXM),
delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best
practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising
Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information,
visit www.LiveRamp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171010005774/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]