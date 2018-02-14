[October 10, 2017] New Podcast, "Legally Insane" Dives Into Crazy Legal History

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Available THIS WEEK on iTunes -- the new weekly podcast from Cascade Media -- Legally Insane. Legally Insane is a deep and comedic dive into some of the craziest and darkest parts of the legal history of this great country. It's like Mad Libs for legal history! The podcast will cover a wide range of topics such as Divorce Law, the Blue Laws, Eminent Domain, Stand Your Ground Laws, The Pardon Power, Diplomatic Immunity, Baseball's Reserve Clause, and many more cases and events that deserve deeper exploration. Each week will explore a new topic but all share one thing in common, they are "legally insane." Hosts, Matt Ritter and Tony Sam, will come at the topic from two wildly different perspectives. Matt is a recovering Big Law attorney, turned comedian, with a passion for legal history. Tony has no legal background whatsoever, except for a few minor brushes with the law. However, both love comedy and the idea of examining the craziness of American law. "Imagining sitting around a bar while two of your funniest friends riff on law, with the benefit of actually learning something." - Matt Ritter The Legally Insane podcast can be found on iTunes and all podcast directories.Subscribe today! About Matt Ritter A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Matt Riter worked as a corporate lawyer before trading big law for the big stage. Now he can be found both behind the camera and in front.

Behind the camera, Matt's a TV producer on various shows including A&E's "Duck Dynasty" and Discovery Channel's "Fat N' Furious". He also co-created the MSNBC television series "Chained to My Ex", which premiered to rave reviews. In front of the camera, Matt is the host of multiple shows on AfterBuzz TV and he's been a guest commentator on CBS News, Fox News, NBC, and more. Live, Matt can be seen regularly performing at the Hollywood Improv, the Comedy Store and the Gotham Comedy Club, as well as touring with his troupe of former lawyers called the "Comedians at Law." When he's not performing, Matt writes for various publications such as Reader's Digest, US Weekly, Crushable, Bitter Lawyer, and more. He recently contributed to a HarperCollins book about the Obama presidency. About Tony Sam Originally from Chicago, Tony chose to turn his back on a career in science in exchange for the tempting uncertainty of a life in entertainment. Since turning in his lab coat, he's written for several shows including MTV's "Ridiculousness", Cooking Channel's "Food: Fact or Fiction?" with Michael McKean, and CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage". He was named a "Comic to Watch" by LA WEEKLY and his debut comedy album, "Scaredy Cat," with Stand Up! Records has been heralded by Huffington Post. About Cascade Media Cascade Media aspires to be the destination for high quality, engaging content not found anywhere else. Their collection of podcasts is drawn from a variety of genres, with an underlying theme of sophisticated edu-tainment. The expectation is listeners will laugh, learn, and get inspired. Founded by Matt Ritter, Cascade Media is currently in production on a documentary comedy feature film, and will be releasing two other podcasts, one in the bridal space, and another in the entrepreneurial space, in early 2018. Contact Matt Ritter, Founder and CEO

Cascade Media

http://www.cascademedia.com

179920@email4pr.com

917-576-0049 View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-podcast-legally-insane-dives-into-crazy-legal-history-300533633.html SOURCE Cascade Media

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]