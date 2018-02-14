[October 10, 2017] New Web Tool Automates Driver File Creation & Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Foley, an industry leader in DOT compliance, has launched a new driver file web tool to help fleets automate their hiring and compliance processes. "This new portal will help fleets hire faster and stay compliant by automatically managing many of the paper processes they're responsible for today…including their Driver Qualification Files," Foley CEO Joel Sitak said. "Not only will this help them stay better organized, but it will enhance their productivity and compliance." One of the things that makes the portal unique is the electronic DOT-complint application, which has many uses. These include: Functioning as an employment application for job candidates

Automatically initiating the required driver file creation process upon hire by providing Foley with all of the information needed to perform FCRA and FMCSA-compliant background checks, as well as create all other required documents Once the file is complete, Foley takes over the file management process by tracking document expiration dates, running an annual motor vehicle report for each driver (as well as continuously monitoring each record in real time) and providing alerts and notifications when client action is required. These alerts are delivered via email, and are also available on the portal dashboard, which provides an instant overview of each driver's compliance status. "This driver file portal is part of a larger background screening and compliance web tool that helps fleets manage all aspects of their hiring and regulatory requirements," Sitak said.

This includes comprehensive drug and alcohol testing, MVR monitoring and a full suite of pre-employment screening programs. About Foley For over two decades, Foley has been a leading provider of compliance, financial and insurance services for the transportation industry. From hours of service solutions to DOT-compliant drug and alcohol programs, we provide motor carriers with the products and services they need to drive their businesses forward. To learn more about Foley and our new driver file portal, please call (860) 819-3974 or visit us online at https://www.foleyservices.com/driver-files/. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-web-tool-automates-driver-file-creation--management-300533102.html SOURCE Foley

