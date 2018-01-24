[October 09, 2017] New Listing Input Technology from Bridge Interactive Launches in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Brokers in Atlanta have access to streamlined listing creation and data management tools through the newly launched Bridge Interactive® Listing Input, now live in the market. Bridge Interactive Listing Input provides brokers a single point of entry to submit listings into Atlanta's two multiple listing services (MLSs), broker back office systems, and a simplified process to upload and manage high-resolution photo and media files. "Atlanta is a perfect market to benefit from Bridge Interactive's streamlined solution as agents and brokers are spending significantly more time than they need to on data management when they could be focused on client service," said Pace Davis, co-founder of Bridge Interactive. "We worked closely with all industry stakeholders including vendors, brokers, agents, and MLSs to develop the most efficient and effective listing entry and management tool on the market. Our goal is to simplify the process so that all industry players benefit and ultimately provide a better home buying or selling experience for consumers." To bring the tool to life, Bridge Interactive worked closely with Atlanta's two large MLSs – First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) and Georgia Multiple Listing Service (GAMLS) – and their system providers, CoreLogic and Black Knight, respectively. Each organization recognized the benefits Bridge Interactive's technology would offer brokers in the Atlanta market, the vast majorityof which are members of both MLSs. "We are collaborating with Bridge Interactive because it has a proven track record of industry innovation and we know its new solution will provide added efficiency for brokers and agents," said Cantey Davis, President of FMLS. "We are excited to see the impact it has on the day-to-day data entry needs of real estate professionals who use our service." "In partnering with Bridge Interactive, Georgia MLS members will have another solution to enter listings into our MLS system, along with the additional ability to upload the listing data into different platforms from a single point of entry," said Richard Boone, CEO of GAMLS. "Bridge Interactive's Listing Input tool meets the needs of our members by increasing efficiencies in the listing entry process and allowing them to spend more time on other areas of the transaction."

Since August, Bridge Interactive has been beta testing the new platform with a small handful of brokers, and is now making the Dual MLS functionality available to all brokers in Atlanta. Bridge Interactive is actively working with franchise back office providers and will roll out this additional functionality, and expand into additional MLS markets in the coming months. For more information about the Bridge Interactive suite of tools, visit www.bridgeinteractive.com. About Zillow Group Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) houses a portfolio of the largest real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the web. The company's brands focus on all stages of the home lifecycle: renting, buying, selling and financing. Zillow Group is committed to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration and knowledge around homes, and connecting them with the right local professionals to help. The Zillow Group portfolio of consumer brands includes real estate and rental marketplaces Zillow®, Trulia®, StreetEasy®, HotPads®, Naked Apartments® and RealEstate.com. In addition, Zillow Group develops a comprehensive suite of marketing software and technology solutions to help real estate, rental and mortgage professionals maximize business opportunities and connect with millions of consumers. The company operates a number of business brands for real estate, rental and mortgage professionals, including Mortech®, dotloop® and Bridge Interactive™. The company is headquartered in Seattle. (ZFIN) View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-listing-input-technology-from-bridge-interactive-launches-in-atlanta-300532695.html SOURCE Zillow Group

