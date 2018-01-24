|
New Mountain Capital Completes Investment in DRB Systems
DRB Holdings LLC ("DRB"), a leading provider of technology-enabled
devices and software solutions to the car wash industry, today announced
an investment from New Mountain Capital LLC ("New Mountain"), a leading
growth-oriented investment firm headquartered in New York. New Mountain
will acquire DRB from Prairie Capital L.P. ("Prairie Capital"), a
Chicago, Illinois-based private investment firm. Financial details were
not disclosed.
DRB's technology-enabled devices and software unlock significant value
for car wash operators, creating opportunities for substantial
outperformance in both top line and bottom line results and delivering a
high return on investment. Configurable and scalable, DRB's offerings
are a critical enabler of connectivity across multi-site operations. The
company also offers its customers unparalleled customer service and
ongoing support.
New Mountain, which manages more than $20 billion in assets, seeks to
acquire the highest quality leaders in carefully selected defensive
growth industries, and then partner with management in continued
business-building efforts. New Mountain identified DRB through its
long-standing efforts in technology-enabled business services and
vertically-focused software, as well as a proactive interest in
noncyclical areas of the automotive aftermarket space. New Mountain
plans to support DRB's next stage of growth with significant financial
and strategic resources.
"DRB's market leading position is the result of its high-quality
solutions and the strong return on investment that the company delivers
to its customers," said Pete Masucci, Managing Director of New Mountain.
"Bill and his management team have deep domain knowledge and
industry-leading technology, and we look forward to partnering with them
to further build the business and exceed customer expectations."
Founded in 1984, DRB has developed relationships with thousands of
operators - from single-site locations to large multi-site organizations
- including eight of the top ten operators in the conveyor car wash
space, as well as several of the largest participants in the in-bay
automatic space.
"The combination of a high-value solution and bet-in-class customer
support is a powerful offering," said Jack Qian, Director of New
Mountain. "We are excited about the opportunities that this enables the
team to pursue going forward."
"The entire DRB leadership team is looking forward to the exciting times
that lie ahead as a result of this new investment," commented Bill
Morgenstern, Chief Executive Officer of DRB. "New Mountain's access to
the highest quality technology and operational resources will greatly
enhance our mission to create and unlock opportunities for our customers
and team members. We are fortunate to have found a partner who embraces
our culture and shares our enthusiasm to maintain and strengthen our
market leading position."
"Prairie partnered with the founders and managers of DRB to build the
company into an enterprise capable of capturing the accelerating demand
for technology solutions in the car wash industry," commented Bryan
Daniels, Founding Partner of Prairie Capital. "Our partnership has been
fruitful and we believe DRB is well poised for many years of continued
growth."
BlackArch Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to DRB and
Prairie Capital, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to DRB
and Prairie Capital. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal counsel
to New Mountain Capital.
About DRB Systems
Founded in 1984, DRB is the nation's leading provider of tech-enabled
devices and software solutions to the car wash industry. We offer
tech-enabled devices, software, and expert support to help car wash
operators run their car wash, manage their daily performance, and grow
their business. Our solutions touch every aspect of a car wash's
operations, and our industry-leading customer service is available to
support operators 24/7. DRB is headquartered in Akron, OH.
For more information visit http://www.drbsystems.com/
About New Mountain Capital
New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm that emphasizes
business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term
capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public
equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in aggregate capital
commitments. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest
quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then
works intensively with management to build the value of these companies.
For more information visit www.newmountaincapital.com
About Prairie Capital
Prairie Capital is a growth-oriented private investment firm that
focuses on partnering with founder and family-owned businesses in the
lower middle market. Since its founding in 1997, Prairie has completed
more than 88 transactions, representing over $850 million in invested
capital.
For more information visit www.prairie-capital.com
