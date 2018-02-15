[October 06, 2017] New MTBC talkEHR Customer Shares Enthusiastic Feedback, Upgrades to Full Billing Solution

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, today shared feedback from one of the many new users of its recently launched product, talkEHR™, a next-generation, voice-enabled electronic health records (EHR) solution.

“I have been using talkEHR and absolutely love how user friendly and intuitive it is and how it allows me to spend more time with patients instead of being bogged down by the clicking required by other EHRs,” said Dr. Rama Devineni, a new talkEHR client. Dr. Devineni, who recently transitioned from another EHR, continued, “MTBC’s implementation and support has been tremendous as we’ve worked to seamlessly transition my clinical data.” In discussing talkEHR’s readiness to support new industry requirements and reporting, she added, “I believe it’s also one of the very best EHRs for keeping up with MACRA, MIPS, and CQMs and managing population health.” In addition to using MTBC’s talkEHR, Dr. Devineni, an Arizona-based primary care provider, recently upgraded to talkEHR’s premium billing solution, which is billed at 2.95% of a practice’s gross collections. She is representative of a larger universe of healthcare providers who are embracing MTBC’s talkEHR and considering MTBC’s premium billing solution. talkEHR automates and increases patient charting efficiency by using artificial intelligence and natural language processing. It is a complete Meaningful Use 3 certified clinical platform which includes electronic prescriptions, appointment scheduling, automated patient reminders, electronic claims submission and quality incentive support along with patient engagement applications such as the patient portal and a patient check-in app. talkEHR is offered completely free of cost to all U.S. healthcare providers. talkEHR users are eligible to upgrade to MTBC’s premium, end-to-end, medical billing solution, which is available at one of the lowest price points in the industry. Healthcare providers interested in learning more can visit www.talkEHR.com . About MTBC MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . Follow MTBC on TWITTER , LINKEDIN and FACEBOOK . talkEHR™ is a trademark of MTBC. Forward Looking Statements This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar terms and phrases. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Company and Investor Contact: Bill Korn Chief Financial Officer Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. bkorn@mtbc.com (732) 873-5133

