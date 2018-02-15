|
|[October 06, 2017]
|
New York Energy Authority Approves Yardi as Monitoring Program Vendor
The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)
has certified Yardi® as a vendor for its Commercial
Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) Program, which uses technologies
to collect data that helps optimize buildings' energy performance.
RTEM continuously sends a building's live and historical performance
data to a cloud-based system that transforms the information into
actionable insights. The certification allows RTEM participants to
utilize Yardi
LOBOS® in that effort. LOBOS
is an intelligent HVAC energy optimization software platform that
maximizes efficiency and reduces energy use by constantly calculating
the minimum energy needed to heat or cool a space without sacrificing
occupant comfort.
LOBOS Energy Efficiency can reduce heating, ventilation and air
conditioning costs up to 30% by optimizing chiller plants and air
handling units. LOBOS Fault Detection & Diagnostics saves money by
identifying equipment failures before they waste energy or disturb
tenants. LOBOS Demand Respose reduces kW demand with automated demand
responses.
"With office buildings accounting for more than 20% of greenhouse gas
emissions in New York state, RTEM aims to promote smarter buildings that
reduce emissions while cutting operating costs, increasing tenant
comfort and improving marketability. LOBOS is a perfect fit for those
objectives, and Yardi welcomes the opportunity to help New York
businesses maximize payback for their energy efficiency investments,"
said Matt Eggers, vice president of Yardi Energy.
NYSERDA will pay up to 30% of RTEM participants' costs for installing
LOBOS along with additional incentives to offset the services fees for
up to five years.
Learn more about LOBOS
and the Yardi®
Smart Energy Suite for smarter energy efficiency.
About New York State Energy Research and Development Authority
New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)
offers objective information and analysis, innovative programs,
technical expertise and support to help New Yorkers increase energy
efficiency, save money, use renewable energy and reduce reliance on
fossil fuels. A public benefit corporation, NYSERDA has been advancing
energy solutions and working to protect the environment since 1975. For
more information, visit nyserda.ny.gov.
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment,
property management and energy management software for all types and
sizes of real estate companies. For the energy market, the Yardi Smart
Energy Suite helps manage costs, consumption and sustainability
initiatives with mobile-enabled energy management solutions. Established
in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients
worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow,
visit yardi.com.
