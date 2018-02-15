[October 06, 2017] New York Energy Authority Approves Yardi as Monitoring Program Vendor

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has certified Yardi® as a vendor for its Commercial Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) Program, which uses technologies to collect data that helps optimize buildings' energy performance. RTEM continuously sends a building's live and historical performance data to a cloud-based system that transforms the information into actionable insights. The certification allows RTEM participants to utilize Yardi LOBOS® in that effort. LOBOS is an intelligent HVAC energy optimization software platform that maximizes efficiency and reduces energy use by constantly calculating the minimum energy needed to heat or cool a space without sacrificing occupant comfort. LOBOS Energy Efficiency can reduce heating, ventilation and air conditioning costs up to 30% by optimizing chiller plants and air handling units. LOBOS Fault Detection & Diagnostics saves money by identifying equipment failures before they waste energy or disturb tenants. LOBOS Demand Respose reduces kW demand with automated demand responses. "With office buildings accounting for more than 20% of greenhouse gas emissions in New York state, RTEM aims to promote smarter buildings that reduce emissions while cutting operating costs, increasing tenant comfort and improving marketability. LOBOS is a perfect fit for those objectives, and Yardi welcomes the opportunity to help New York businesses maximize payback for their energy efficiency investments," said Matt Eggers, vice president of Yardi Energy. NYSERDA will pay up to 30% of RTEM participants' costs for installing LOBOS along with additional incentives to offset the services fees for up to five years.

Learn more about LOBOS and the Yardi® Smart Energy Suite for smarter energy efficiency. About New York State Energy Research and Development Authority New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) offers objective information and analysis, innovative programs, technical expertise and support to help New Yorkers increase energy efficiency, save money, use renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. A public benefit corporation, NYSERDA has been advancing energy solutions and working to protect the environment since 1975. For more information, visit nyserda.ny.gov. About Yardi Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment, property management and energy management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. For the energy market, the Yardi Smart Energy Suite helps manage costs, consumption and sustainability initiatives with mobile-enabled energy management solutions. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171006005086/en/

