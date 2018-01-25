[October 06, 2017] New how-to book puts SAS® Visual Analytics in focus

CARY, N.C., Oct. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but robust visualizations of complex business data can be worth even more. A new book from analytics leader SAS, An Introduction to SAS® Visual Analytics: How to Explore Numbers, Design Reports, and Gain Insight Into Your Data, teaches users how to create eye-popping charts and draw powerful insights from their data – saving time and money. This accessible, full-color guide to SAS Visual Analytics is perfect for both novice and experienced users looking to learn the latest functionality of SAS Visual Analytics on SAS 9.4 and SAS® Viya™. It covers everything from getting-started basics like accessing content and building custom dashboards and reports to customizing data visualizations with different chart types and using geospatial data. Later chapters explore administration and data loading and include a deep dive into SAS Visual Analytics 8.1. With guidance from the authors – Tricia Aanderud, Director of the Data Visualization Practice at Zencos Consulting; Rob Collum, Principal Tchnical Architect at SAS; and Ryan Kumpfmiller, a SAS and Data Visualization Consultant at Zencos – users learn how to make sense of their complex data and incite smarter, data-driven decisions. "We wrote this book as a common-sense resource for using SAS Visual Analytics, offering guidance from data visualization experts and information for administrators," said Aanderud. "Better understanding data visualization principles enables users to transform drab, boring reports and analyses into effective and dynamic insights." SAS Visual Analytics is a self-service business intelligence, data visualization and analytics application that enables organizations to understand and analyze their data and collaboratively share ideas. The software helps businesses see the big picture, create interactive visuals and discover underlying relationships in their data. CrescentCare, 89 Degrees and Seacoast Bank are just a few of the customers using SAS Visual Analytics for interactive reporting and dashboards, visual data exploration, autocharting, self-service analytics, text and location analytics, self-service data preparation, and mobile business intelligence.

An Introduction to SAS Visual Analytics can be ordered from the SAS Publishing bookstore. Learn how industries like banking, communications, manufacturing, retail and utilities can benefit from data visualization by viewing the SAS Visual Analytics online demos. About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative analytics, business intelligence and data management software and services, SAS helps customers at more than 83,000 sites make better decisions faster. Since 1976, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®. SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2017 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-how-to-book-puts-sas-visual-analytics-in-focus-300532336.html SOURCE SAS

