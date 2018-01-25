[October 06, 2017] New Vista Behavioral Health Opens The Point Co-Ed Sub-Acute Detoxification Treatment Center

New Vista Behavioral Health (www.newvistabehavioralhealth.com), a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment, is proud to announce the opening of The Point, located in the Southern California coastal community of Huntington Beach. The Point joins New Vista Behavioral Health's family of treatment centers offering detoxification and residential substance abuse treatment in a safe and comfortable environment, adding to the company's full continuity of care. Clients are carefully monitored with 24-hour supervision by a compassionate and experienced clinical team that considers the client's physical, mental, and spiritual needs. The primary goal at The Point is to support clients in breaking the cycle of addiction from alcohol, stimulants, opiates, and benzodiazepines. The sevices provided include detoxification, medically assisted treatment, hypnotherapy, sensory therapy, sound therapy, mindfulness meditation, yoga, and discharge planning. Dr. Stephen Odom, CEO and Chief Clinical Officer of New Vista Behavioral Health, stated, "At New Vista Behavioral Health, we recognize that detox is the first vital step in a client's recovery journey. The decision to begin this journey takes courage and requires professional support. We provide the medical and clinical expertise - and just as important, the compassion - that allows us to walk alongside the client to help them achieve wellness and lasting recovery." About New Vista Behavioral Health: New Vista Behavioral Health recognizes the need for comprehensive and principle-driven services in the behavioral health industry and is committed to creating a healthy and productive new vista for recovery and success. New Vista Behavioral Health's mission is to provide innovative, client-centered, evidence-based, treatment solutions to create a healthy and productive new vista for recovery and success. Their centers offer sub-acute detox, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient services for clients facing Substance Use and Co-Occurring Disorders. For more information about New Vista Behavioral Health and the addiction and mental health services they provide, please visit http://www.newvistabh.com/ or call 844-233-4934.

