|
|[October 06, 2017]
|
New Vista Behavioral Health Opens The Point Co-Ed Sub-Acute Detoxification Treatment Center
New Vista Behavioral Health (www.newvistabehavioralhealth.com),
a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment, is proud to
announce the opening of The Point, located in the Southern California
coastal community of Huntington Beach. The Point joins New Vista
Behavioral Health's family of treatment centers offering detoxification
and residential substance abuse treatment in a safe and comfortable
environment, adding to the company's full continuity of care. Clients
are carefully monitored with 24-hour supervision by a compassionate and
experienced clinical team that considers the client's physical, mental,
and spiritual needs. The primary goal at The Point is to support clients
in breaking the cycle of addiction from alcohol, stimulants, opiates,
and benzodiazepines. The sevices provided include detoxification,
medically assisted treatment, hypnotherapy, sensory therapy, sound
therapy, mindfulness meditation, yoga, and discharge planning. Dr.
Stephen Odom, CEO and Chief Clinical Officer of New Vista Behavioral
Health, stated, "At New Vista Behavioral Health, we recognize that detox
is the first vital step in a client's recovery journey. The decision to
begin this journey takes courage and requires professional support. We
provide the medical and clinical expertise - and just as important, the
compassion - that allows us to walk alongside the client to help them
achieve wellness and lasting recovery."
About New Vista Behavioral Health:
New Vista Behavioral Health recognizes the need for comprehensive and
principle-driven services in the behavioral health industry and is
committed to creating a healthy and productive new vista for recovery
and success. New Vista Behavioral Health's mission is to provide
innovative, client-centered, evidence-based, treatment solutions to
create a healthy and productive new vista for recovery and success.
Their centers offer sub-acute detox, residential, partial
hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient services for
clients facing Substance Use and Co-Occurring Disorders. For more
information about New Vista Behavioral Health and the addiction and
mental health services they provide, please visit http://www.newvistabh.com/
or call 844-233-4934.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171006005168/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]