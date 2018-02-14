|
|[October 05, 2017]
|
New Durable Hydrophilic Ingeo Nonwovens Technology for Absorbent Hygiene Products Offers Fluid Management Superior to Polypropylene
NatureWorks announces the development of a durable hydrophilic
formulation that can promote skin health through improved fluid
management and increased breathability for absorbent hygiene
applications such as diapers, adult incontinence, and feminine hygiene
products. In diapers, the combination of custom surface treatments with
Ingeo-based nonwoven fabric for the topsheet can reduce the use of super
absorbent polymer (SAP (News - Alert)) or pulp by up to 30 percent for thinner, more
comfortable, and cost-effective products.
"This innovative technology for Ingeo nonwovens delivers higher
performance than polypropylene in fluid management metrics that are key
to delivering superior skin health," said Aman Kulshrestha, Ph.D.,
Principal Scientist, NatureWorks. "The versatility of the new system
gives manufacturers the ability to create new structures and
differentiate their products."
Kulshrestha summarized the benefits of the new durable hydrophilic
system for Ingeo nonwovens:
-
Surface energy can be tailored via the topical treatments designed
specifically for Ingeo nonwovens, enhancing fluid management with
improved strike-through, re-wet, and run-off metrics.
-
Improved permanence / durability reduces the amount of topical
treatment needed for nonwovens and reduces wash-off.
-
In diapers, using this Ingeo nonwovens system for the topsheet can
increase the efficacy of the absorbent core, enabling a reduction
in SAP or pulp by up to 30 percent.
-
Reduced aging maintains fluid management performance and increases
shelf life of hygiene products.
-
Improved breathability due to Ingeo's higher water vapor transmission
rate.
-
Easy to manufacture via spunbond, meltblown, or staple fiber processes.
-
Biobased material with lower carbon footprint.
Key performance improvements over polypropylene
With this durable hydrophilic technology, Ingeo nonwovens surpass
polypropylene in key measures of fluid management. The passage of fluid
through the new Ingeo nonwoven system is faster and more sustained as
measured by both strike-through and run-off. These nonwovens resist
re-wet two times better than polypropylene. Significantly less surface
finish is needed on the fabric compared to polypropylene, which
decreases the potential for skin irritation. Durability in the new
formulation is also higher compared to polypropylene as less surface
finish is washed off and surface tension remains high.
|
|
FLUID MANAGEMENT PROPERTIES
|
Performance
|
|
|
Ingeo*
|
|
|
Polypropylene**
|
Finish-on-yarn [% FOY]
|
|
|
0.3 wt.%
|
|
|
0.6 wt.%
|
Strike-through [over 3 insults]
|
|
|
1.3 - 1.9 sec.
|
|
|
1.8 - 2.3 sec.
|
Run-off [%]
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.4
|
Re-wet [grams]
|
|
|
0.10 / 0.08g
|
|
|
0.21 / 0.25g
|
Wash-off / surface tension reduction
[0.9 wt.% NaCl = 73.1
dynes/cm]
|
|
|
70.8 dynes/cm
|
|
|
47.8 dynes/cm
|
*18 gsm spunbond, modified w/ Goulston Lurol PL-15231-25
|
**14 gsm spunbond, modified w/ Goulston Lurol PP-15163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The hydrophilic formulation delivers improved aging characteristics that
prolong hygiene product shelf life. Additionally, melt spinning and
calendering optimization studies showed that a range of fabric
improvements are possible to improve softness, tensile strength, and
elongation in Ingeo nonwovens.
|
|
AGING CHARACTERISTICS
|
Multiple strike-throughs [sec]
|
|
|
Insult 1
|
|
|
Insult 2
|
|
|
Insult 3
|
|
|
Insult 4
|
|
|
Insult 5
|
Ingeo
|
|
|
1.474
|
|
|
2.53
|
|
|
2.776
|
|
|
3.008
|
|
|
3.38
|
Ingeo-aged
|
|
|
1.646
|
|
|
2.648
|
|
|
2.806
|
|
|
3.048
|
|
|
3.382
|
Polypropylene
|
|
|
2.188
|
|
|
4.098
|
|
|
8.518
|
|
|
5.672
|
|
|
7.664
|
Polypropylene-aged
|
|
|
3.676
|
|
|
9.846
|
|
|
16.744
|
|
|
14.556
|
|
|
13.268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Run-off [g]
|
|
|
Insult 1
|
|
|
Insult 2
|
|
|
Insult 3
|
|
|
Insult 4
|
|
|
|
Ingeo
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Ingeo-aged
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
Polypropylene
|
|
|
2.05
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
Polypropylene-aged
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
5.93
|
|
|
16.22
|
|
|
16.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aging conditions = 2 weeks, 35ºC
|
Finish = Stantex S 6327, PULCRA chemicals, opu = 0.35 wt.%
|
NatureWorks engaged with channel partners in the development of tailored
topical treatments for Ingeo nonwovens and ensured solutions work across
typical nonwoven manufacturing processes such as spunbond, meltblown,
and staple fibers. "We hope to partner with manufacturers and brands in
North America, Asia, and Europe that are looking for ways to revitalize
hygiene products through these custom structures," said Tim Vanyo,
Principal Applications Engineer for NatureWorks. "Our applications
development expertise in tailoring this durable hydrophilic system can
help create the right properties for a customer's application."
Aman Kulshrestha will provide details of the new durable hydrophilic
Ingeo nonwovens at the Hygienix
conference in Austin, November 6-9. For additional information, write to inquiry@natureworksllc.com,
and visit NatureWorks
Fibers and Nonwovens for an overview of Ingeo-based solutions.
About NatureWorks
NatureWorks is an advanced materials
company offering a broad portfolio of renewably-sourced polymers and
chemicals to the packaging, polymers, fibers, and chemicals markets.
With performance and economics that compete with oil-based plastics and
fibers, naturally advanced Ingeo™ polymers are valued for their unique
functional properties and used in products from coffee capsules and
electronics to diapers and wipes. Creating performance through
chemistry, Vercet™ lactide-based solutions help innovators realize
significant, measurable performance and cost advantages in products such
as CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers), toners, and
surfactants. NatureWorks is jointly owned by Thailand's largest ASEAN
leading integrated petrochemical and refining company, PTT Global
Chemical, and Cargill, which provides food, agriculture, financial and
industrial products and services to the world. www.natureworksllc.com;
follow NatureWorks on Twitter (News - Alert) @natureworks
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171005006009/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]