[October 05, 2017] New Dealer.com Data Integration Unlocks the Power of Personalization for Dealerships

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers have become accustomed to brands delivering highly personalized shopping experiences online, and the automotive industry is no exception. To help dealerships meet this critical and growing consumer demand, Cox Automotive's media solutions brands have collaborated to enable a personalized customer experience that is integrated across all websites and pages, helping dealers deliver more relevant options that are informed by each car shopper's online behavior. Dealer.com's new Website Experience Optimization represents a breakthrough for dealership websites. The product saves dealers time and money by deploying inventory and fixed ops marketing content, specials and assets automatically on the site, based on analyzing individual shopper behavior across Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. The automated technology enables a consumer-friendly shopping experience that personalizes the content for car buyers in ways not previously possible. The technology is so advanced that this happens even on the customer's first visit to the website. "The leading consumer sites have succeeded by creating a highly personalized customer experience that anticipates what they want, and consumers today are expecting that experience from every company," said Bob George, Senior Director of Website & Platform Products. "Our newintegration will provide dealers with an essential asset to remain competitive amid the challenging sales outlook and evolving consumer preferences. Experience Optimization generally results in click through rates two to two and a half times higher on personalized content than on non-personalized content.1" The Dealer.com Website Experience Optimization technology will be featured at the Driving Sales Executive Summit Innovation Cup Product Showcase in Las Vegas, October 22-24, 2017. 1 Dealer.com Homepage Personalization Test, August 2017

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com. About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. is transforming the way the world buys, sells and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, financial, retail and wholesale solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. Committed to open choice and dedicated to strong partnerships, the Cox Automotive family includes Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, vAuto®, Xtime® and a host of other brands. The global company has 32,000-plus team members in more than 200 locations and is partner to more than 40,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers, while engaging U.S. consumer car buyers with the most recognized media brands in the industry. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., an Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 60,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive, visit www.coxautoinc.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dealercom-data-integration-unlocks-the-power-of-personalization-for-dealerships-300531839.html SOURCE Dealer.com

