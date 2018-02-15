[October 05, 2017] New Digital Resources Make Mathematics Instruction More Interactive Using ORIGO Stepping Stones 2.0

K-6 classrooms where ORIGO Stepping Stones 2.0 is used to teach math are even more dynamic and fun this year with the new interactive tools giving students ways to show what they have learned and justify their thinking. The static whiteboard with stinky colored pens has been replaced by digital tools so students can map out their new-found mathematics understanding and teachers can more easily teach, track, and assess student understanding. Click to Tweet These tools are all part of Slate which is ORIGO's digital dashboard for teachers to manage the ORIGO Stepping Stones 2.0 program. Slate can be run from a computer or tablet and with it, a teacher can "cast" a lesson up to a Smartboard. Teachers can use this to teach to the whole class or pull aside groups or individuals for more focused instruction. "We've added a host of collaborative learning features - new pens, highlighters, and drawing tools - for teachers to get their students right into explaining and justifying what they've learned," said Jessica Bobo, the early childhood mathematics consultant and author of ORIGO Stepping Stones Pre-K. ORIGO supports teachers with a varied catalog of professional development including their sponsored edWeb community - Mathematics for Young Learners - where teachers share ideas and learn about early mathematics education from content experts. The most recent webinar covered early geometry concepts. Also for the 2017/18 school year, the ORIGO One Channel of one-minute animated math education videos are embedded in Slate so teachers can quickly find a supporting video that will break down complicated concepts into easy-to-understand pieces. Teachers, parents and students also have access to ORIGO One for free on Vimeo and YouTube. ORIGO One will be featured in a series of six videos, with additional explanation of the concepts, throughout the year at the popular teaching blog The Curriculum Corner. "At ORIGO, we not only provide great mathematics content for teachers to use in the classroom, but also offer continued learning opportunities as well," said Bobo. "Through our collaboration with edWeb, our easy-to-understand ORIGO One videos, and the new enhancements in Slate, we support teachers from planning to fruition in the classroom so that young learners form a strong foundation in mathematics."

About ORIGO Education ORIGO Education makes mathematics meaningful, enjoyable, and accessible for all students. ORIGO provides printed products, digital interactive resources, and professional learning for educators. The company's comprehensive mathematics program, Stepping Stones, is an award-winning instructional program for grades Pre-K-6. ORIGO also produces free animated ORIGO One one-minute videos to explain critical math concepts beyond the classroom.

