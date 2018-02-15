|
|[October 05, 2017]
|
New Digital Resources Make Mathematics Instruction More Interactive Using ORIGO Stepping Stones 2.0
K-6 classrooms where ORIGO
Stepping Stones 2.0 is used to teach math are even more dynamic
and fun this year with the new interactive tools giving students ways to
show what they have learned and justify their thinking. The static
whiteboard with stinky colored pens has been replaced by digital tools
so students can map out their new-found mathematics understanding and
These tools are all part of Slate which is ORIGO's digital dashboard for
teachers to manage the ORIGO Stepping Stones 2.0 program.
Slate can be run from a computer or tablet and with it, a teacher can
"cast" a lesson up to a Smartboard. Teachers can use this to teach to
the whole class or pull aside groups or individuals for more focused
instruction.
"We've added a host of collaborative learning features - new pens,
highlighters, and drawing tools - for teachers to get their students
right into explaining and justifying what they've learned," said Jessica
Bobo, the early childhood mathematics consultant and author of ORIGO
Stepping Stones Pre-K.
ORIGO supports teachers with a varied catalog of professional
development including their sponsored edWeb community - Mathematics
for Young Learners - where teachers share ideas and learn about
early mathematics education from content experts. The most recent webinar
covered early geometry concepts.
Also for the 2017/18 school year, the ORIGO One Channel of one-minute
animated math education videos are embedded in Slate so teachers can
quickly find a supporting video that will break down complicated
concepts into easy-to-understand pieces. Teachers, parents and students
also have access to ORIGO One for free on Vimeo
and YouTube.
ORIGO One will be featured in a series of six videos, with additional
explanation of the concepts, throughout the year at the popular teaching
blog The
Curriculum Corner.
"At ORIGO, we not only provide great mathematics content for teachers to
use in the classroom, but also offer continued learning opportunities as
well," said Bobo. "Through our collaboration with edWeb, our
easy-to-understand ORIGO One videos, and the new enhancements in Slate,
we support teachers from planning to fruition in the classroom so that
young learners form a strong foundation in mathematics."
About ORIGO Education
ORIGO Education makes mathematics meaningful, enjoyable, and accessible
for all students. ORIGO provides printed products, digital interactive
resources, and professional learning for educators. The company's
comprehensive mathematics program, Stepping Stones, is an
award-winning instructional program for grades Pre-K-6. ORIGO also
produces free animated ORIGO One one-minute videos to explain critical
math concepts beyond the classroom. For more information about ORIGO
Education, visit ORIGOEducation.com.
@ORIGOmath
