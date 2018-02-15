[October 05, 2017] New DNS Solution from NS1 Optimizes Performance for Organizations Serving Mainland China and Global Audiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NS1, the leader in intelligent DNS and traffic management, announced today the launch of Nameserver Acceleration™ for China. This groundbreaking technology allows users to seamlessly and intelligently combine NS1's Managed DNS and Managed DNS for China networks. It eliminates the need for global enterprises to deploy separate domains for their China-based users. Click to Tweet: .@nsoneinc Launches Nameserver Acceleration for China to Optimize Traffic Management: https://tinyurl.com/y8fqyshg #DNS Nameserver Acceleration lets NS1 customers dynamically leverage NS1's global and mainland China DNS networks simultaneously so that users gain access to the network that offers the best performance. This significantly accelerates the performance of any domain - not just those using the .cn top-level domain (TLD) - for users in China without reducing performance for users outside the country. When measured by industry-standard performance monitoring tools, organizations that have enabled Nameserver Acceleration for China have seen an average 25 percent reduction in global latency. This improved response time translates directly to improved customer experience and application reliability. The solution builds upon the company's years of experience in building and managing globally distributed DNS networks for enterprises. Other benefits include: Complete compatbility with NS1's Filter Chain™ technology, monitoring, Data Feeds, third party integrations and ability to leverage Pulsar telemetry-based routing

Single-pane-of-glass portal and API-based management: zone and record management is offered through NS1's modern, easy-to-use management portal

Available to all customers leveraging Managed DNS and Managed DNS for China – set up in seconds Jonathan Sullivan , co-founder and chief product officer of NS1, said:

"Global companies serving the China market are often forced to use separate '.cn' domains to achieve acceptable performance. NS1's Nameserver Acceleration for China is a breakthrough in DNS technology that lets our customers accelerate their global '.com' and other domains for users in China . This technology dynamically leverages NS1's fully independent, regionally optimized DNS network inside China , offering all of the benefits of serving domains from both networks, with none of the downside or operational overhead." Jim Duffy, senior analyst for the Networking Channel at 451 Research, said: "Fueled by a growing global market and the adoption of cloud technology, the pace at which enterprises are expanding into and out of mainland China has been drastically increasing. However, because of network hurdles in China and core internet constraints dating back to the birth of the internet, basic protocols like DNS are simply not designed to service a worldwide audience with a single domain. NS1's Nameserver Acceleration for China aims to be a game changer for organizations looking for an easy way to serve users, irrespective of their region, without the typical technical limitations."

About NS1

NS1's intelligent DNS and traffic management platform, with its data-driven architecture and unique Filter Chain routing engine, is purpose-built for the most demanding, mission-critical applications on the internet. NS1's comprehensive platform technology leverages infrastructure, application, and network data to make intelligent routing decisions in real time, ensuring optimal application performance and reliability. NS1's customers include Yelp, Dropbox, Imgur, Salesforce, The Guardian, Pandora, and others. Visit ns1.com to learn more. Editorial Contact: Jessica M. Pasko

