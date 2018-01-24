|
New McAfee Report Highlights Global Impact of Changing Data Protection Landscape
McAfee (News - Alert), one of the world's leading cybersecurity companies, today
released a new report, Do
you know where your data is? Beyond GDPR: Data residency insights from
around the world, which highlights businesses' approach
to data residency, management, and protection in light of global events,
policies and the changing regulatory data protection landscape.
Based on a survey of 800 senior business decision-makers from across
multiple industry sectors and eight countries, the report provides a
comprehensive view of how organizations view 11 key data regulations
from around the world, including the E.U. General Data Protection
Regulation (GDPR), which will toughen and unify laws protecting personal
data for over 500 million people residing in the European Union and
applicable to companies based in and outside the EU processing EU
personal data once becoming enforceable in May 2018.
The report shows that nearly half (48 percent) of organizations surveyed
will migrate their data to a new location because of regulations like
GDPR. A similar amount will migrate their data because of changing
geopolitics or the approach to relevant policies in the United States.
Seventy percent of respondents believe the implementation of GDPR will
make Europe a world leader in data protection; however, the United
States remains the most popular data storage destination, preferred by
nearly half of all organizations surveyed.
"It's critical that businesses do everything they can to protect one of
the world's most valuable assets: data," said Raj Samani, Chief
Scientist and Fellow at McAfee. "The good news is that businesses are
finding that stricter data protection regulations benefit both consumers
and their bottom line. However, many have short-term barriers to
overcome to become compliant, for example, to reduce the time it takes
to report a breach."
Some key findings from the report include the following:
-
Privacy sells: Data protection delivers commercial advantage.
Seventy-four percent of respondents believe organizations that
properly apply data protection laws will attract new customers.
-
Regulations and policies present barriers to technology acquisition
and investment: Approximately two-thirds of respondents say that
GDPR (66 percent), U.S. policies (63 percent) and Brexit (63 percent)
either already have or will impact their organization's technology
acquisition investments, while approximately 20 percent don't yet know
how these issues will impact their spending. More specifically, 51
percent of all respondents say their organization is being held back
from technology investment because of external data protection
regulations.
-
Public opinion key to data decision-making. Eighty-three
percent of organizations take public sentiment towards data privacy
into account when making data residency decisions.
-
Organizations take 11 days on average to report a breach.
-
Organizations put faith in cloud service providers. Eight in 10
respondents' organizations are planning, at least in part, to leverage
their cloud service provider's responsibility to ensure data
protection compliance.
-
Most organizations are 'unsure' of where their data is stored. Only
forty-seven percent of organizations know where their data is stored
at all times. The majority are unsure, at least some of the time.
-
Only two percent of management really understand the laws that
apply to their organizations. While a majority of respondents (54
percent) believe their organization has a "complete understanding" of
the data protection regulations that apply to them, just two percent
of senior decision-makers know all the clauses of regulations that
apply to their organizations.
Overall, the report reveals conflicting beliefs about data protection
regulations. While global events and a tightening of data protection
rules gives senior decision-makers pause when determining their
company's technology investment, most organizations look to store their
data in those countries with the most stringent data protection
policies. Clearly, there is recognition that, while businesses might not
like strict compliance laws, they are beneficial to both customers and a
company's bottom line, even providing a competitive advantage in some
cases. Moving forward, increased awareness and understanding about a
company's data assets will lead to better usage and protection.
For more information about today's data protection landscape and to view
the full report, visit: http://bit.ly/2wiOp6N
Methodology
McAfee commissioned independent technology market research specialist
Vanson Bourne to undertake the research upon which this report is based.
The findings are based on the responses of 800 senior business
decision-makers from across eight countries at companies ranging in size
from 500 employees to more than 5,000 across a range of industry
sectors, including financial services, private healthcare and the public
sector. The survey targeted respondents with a range of business
functions, from IT professionals to client services, HR, and
engineering. Countries represented by respondents include Australia,
Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, United Kingdom and United
States.
