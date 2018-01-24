[October 04, 2017] New Innovative CPR Training Cube That Offers Real-Time Feedback Has Launched on Kickstarter

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean-based healthcare product Development Company I.M. Lab has launched its next-generation CPR training aide "cprCUBE" on Kickstarter. The device will educate the user about 'proper' mechanism of chest compression during cardiac arrests with better efficiency compared to the dated and pricey CPR training with patient-mannequins. It also offers real-time feedback on efficacy of the compression for a more informed CPR training. The crowdfunding campaign has a goal to raise $5,000. cprCUBE was featured at Entrepreneur Summit 2016. Erstwhile American President Barack Obama supported the new training device, saying- "I definitely don't want a dummy training my people CPR, so it sounds like you've got a new way of doing it." "We are excited to introduce our new innovative CPR training device cprCUBE to redefine the conventional CPR training for the better. Immediate CPR improves survival rates by two, three times but improper compression pressure and speed can be life-threatening. Unfortunately, the traditional method of CPR training with dummies is ineffective and cannot provide actual feedback on the efficacy of the compression. Moreover, it is an expensive procedure. However, our device puts an end to all such woes. Its compression conditions are similar to the human chest, which you will not get with mannequins. Thus, cprCUBE can assure a more realistic training. Moreover, it is designed with infrared sensor that analyzes trainee's compression efficiency in real time. Put simply, it will let you know whether you are doing things correctly with your hands. In addition, our device is way less expensiv than CPR training with mannequins. Now, we are looking forward to mass production and hence this Kickstarter campaign. Your pro-active support will help us to bring this much awaited life-saving project to the world," stated Yeram Kwon, the CEO of I. M. Lab. cprCUBE sports a Urethane Foam coating that features the same hardness of the human chest. Its built-in electronics duly mimic resistance of the human chest to replicate a real-life feel. cprCUBE guarantees a more informed and genuine training for CPR. There are LED lights at the base of the cube. If the trainee projects right pressure depth and speed during chest compression, all the lights will light up to indicate a successful CPR. The cube will also vibrate up to simulate the awakening of the human heart after an effective CPR.

The entire package comes with CPR board and the cube. Users will receive a full set of instructions with illustrations on how to practice CPR with the device. cprCUBE has been approved by experts including Prof. Rhee (Doctor of Emergency Medicine) of Samsung Seoul Medical Center. He has accredited it as a reliable device for school students to learn the CPR technique successfully. "Unlike non-responsive CPR training dummies, our cprCUBE is intuitive, portable, light, responsive and economical." Backers will be rewarded with a cprCUBE and instruction poster at highly discounted prices. To show your support for the campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1308940609/cprcube-train-your-hands-to-save-lives?ref=4vjxi9 Press Contact Steve Lim

mycubecpr@gmail.com Related Images image1.png image2.png image3.png image4.png Related Links Website Related Video http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt30Si7fmfw View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-innovative-cpr-training-cube-that-offers-real-time-feedback-has-launched-on-kickstarter-300531447.html SOURCE I.M. Labs

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]