[October 04, 2017] New Mexico Orthopaedics partners with OBERD for unified data collection and MIPS reporting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Albuquerque, NM – based New Mexico Orthopaedics has chosen to partner with Universal Research Solutions (a.k.a. OBERD) to electronically collect unified patient health outcomes, satisfaction and education data, as well as operative data. Through this partnership, New Mexico Orthopaedics will have access to OBERD's Musculoskeletal and Quality of Life Registries to compare outcomes scores across nationwide data sets with the goal of providing evidence-based care and improving patient outcomes. New Mexico Orthopaedics's commitment to helping every patient reach maximum performance and health aligns with OBERD's expertise in musculoskeletal outcomes data collection. OBERD's Registries provide large data sets for benchmarking, research, and quality improvement initiatives. Additionally, OBERD's ability to collect outcomes, satisfaction, patient education and operative data on a unified, integrated platform will enable New Mexico Orthopaedics to glean insights and drive efficiencies in clinic. "We serve a very large, active patient population. OBERD's ability to integrate with our existing systems and automate data collection provides tremendous value to our staff andpractice," said Nancy Adelsheim, Executive Director of New Mexico Orthopaedics. "We are committed to designing individual care plans to get our patients back to active life quickly. Insights gained from patient data collected on OBERD will give our physicians tools they need to develop the best care plans possible. Plus, the ability to collect and report MIPS data in a patient-reported fashion is a huge value-add." New Mexico Orthopaedics will use OBERD to achieve the following institutional goals: Collect unified patient-reported Outcomes, Satisfaction and Education data

Collect operative data and generate automated operative notes with eDictation and eSignature capabilities

Collect and report MIPS Quality and CPIA data

Gather insight from outcomes data to reduce cost and enhance quality and efficiency of care "We're thrilled to work with New Mexico Orthopaedics," said Ali Hussam, PhD, OBERD Founder and CEO. "We're excited to work together, using OBERD-developed data mining tools and New Mexico Orthopaedics' data, to demonstrate the value and practical application of their outcomes scores – especially when benchmarked against national aggregate data."

About New Mexico Orthopaedics

New Mexico Orthopaedics has been serving patients in the Albuquerque-Metro area for over 35 years. Orthopaedic, sports medicine and spine care physicians work together in New Mexico's only private practice that offers diagnosis, treatment, surgery and rehabilitation all within one practice. For more information, visit www.nmortho.com. About Universal Research Solutions (OBERD)

Universal Research Solutions (a.k.a. OBERD) owns, develops, implements and supports the OBERD (Outcomes Based Electronic Research Database) system. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopaedics for over 7 years, with over 10 million scored forms from over 2 million patients in its database. It includes a QCDR, with CMS-approved measures specific to orthopaedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on Twitter @oberdnews. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-orthopaedics-partners-with-oberd-for-unified-data-collection-and-mips-reporting-300531204.html SOURCE OBERD

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]