[October 04, 2017] New PAR Web Site Makes Ordering Psychological Assessments Easier

LUTZ, Fla., Oct. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PAR is proud to unveil a brand new online experience for visitors to www.parinc.com. PAR, a publisher of psychological assessment tools, based their new Web site design on robust Customer research and feedback in order to create a bolder brand presentation, incorporate current e-commerce best practices, and offer a more inviting and simple online ordering experience. "Our Customers are our number one priority, and I believe we created a site that truly puts their needs first," said Kristin Greco, MBA, CEO of PAR. "It's easy to find what you are looking for, makes ordering simple, and offers so many supplemental resources so Customers can use our site as a source for professional information. I am very proud of the effort that went into creating an immersive experience." The new Web site eatures a more sophisticated site search and a Product Finder that allows visitors to easily locate exactly what they are looking for. A more intuitive design will guide Customers quickly to what they need. PARiConnect online assessment products are seamlessly integrated into the main product page, making it easier to order print and digital items at the same time. Returning Customers, once logged in, have easy access to the products they ordered before, making it easy and quick to reorder assessment products. Furthermore, the site is now compatible for browsing on smartphones and tablets, making it easier to make purchases on the go.

All Customer account information was transferred seamlessly to the new site with an even higher degree of data security, protections, and confidentiality; everything that was loved about the old PAR Web site is still there, plus a whole lot more! One thing that hasn't changed is PAR's commitment to industry-leading Customer Service. If Customers need any help navigating the new site, PAR's friendly Customer Support team is available to assist. Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of assessment instruments, software, and other related materials. Over the past three decades, PAR has earned a reputation for providing customers with innovative assessment solutions and unparalleled customer service. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-par-web-site-makes-ordering-psychological-assessments-easier-300531115.html SOURCE PAR, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]