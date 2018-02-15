|
|[October 04, 2017]
|
New Medical Device Regulation - Managing the Transition to the New Regulation, Including an Update on Brexit (London, United Kingdom - February 6-7, 2018) - Research and Markets
The "New
Medical Device Regulation - Managing the Transition to the New
Regulation, Including an Update on Brexit" conference has been
added to Research and Markets' offering.
This is a period of great change, uncertainty and opportunity within the
medical technology and diagnostics sectors. This seminar will help you
prepare for these changes and operate successfully in the changed
environment in Europe. The seminar will cover in depth the new
regulations and how they will be implemented by Member States and
Notified Bodies. You will hear the latest thoughts on clinical
deveopment, safety monitoring and the implications of Brexit.
This is a seminar you cannot afford to miss as you put in place your
strategies for the new environment.
This seminar will provide key guidance and interpretation of the changes
to the regulation and will be of value to all those who are involved
with placing a medical device on the market, and anyone who requires an
essential overview of the new medical device regulation and its impact
on the industry and working practices.
Who Should Attend
-
Regulatory affairs
-
Clinical studies
-
Vigilance
-
PMS
-
Quality systems
-
Technical support and business development.
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5bq225/new_medical
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171004005989/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]