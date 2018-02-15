ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Medical Device Regulation - Managing the Transition to the New Regulation, Including an Update on Brexit (London, United Kingdom - February 6-7, 2018) - Research and Markets
[October 04, 2017]

The "New Medical Device Regulation - Managing the Transition to the New Regulation, Including an Update on Brexit" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This is a period of great change, uncertainty and opportunity within the medical technology and diagnostics sectors. This seminar will help you prepare for these changes and operate successfully in the changed environment in Europe. The seminar will cover in depth the new regulations and how they will be implemented by Member States and Notified Bodies. You will hear the latest thoughts on clinical deveopment, safety monitoring and the implications of Brexit.

This is a seminar you cannot afford to miss as you put in place your strategies for the new environment.

This seminar will provide key guidance and interpretation of the changes to the regulation and will be of value to all those who are involved with placing a medical device on the market, and anyone who requires an essential overview of the new medical device regulation and its impact on the industry and working practices.


Who Should Attend

  • Regulatory affairs
  • Clinical studies
  • Vigilance
  • PMS
  • Quality systems
  • Technical support and business development.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5bq225/new_medical


