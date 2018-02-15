|
New Technology Integrations Extend CrateDB Ease of Use for IoT and Time Series Data
Crate.io, developers of CrateDB, a leading open source SQL database for
scalable, real-time analytics, today announced CrateDB 2.2, which
features a number of new enhancements, including a built-in MQTT broker,
in-flight data encryption, Prometheus adapter and Telegraf plugin. These
enhancements make it even easier and less costly to build large-scale
distributed systems that process machine-generated data in the cloud and
at the edge.
"The big payoff for industrial IoT, smart cities, and connected vehicles
is in gains associated with operational efficiency. Succeeding with
these initiatives depends on the collection and analysis of millions of
complex data structures in real time to optimize the manufacturing of
every product, the energy consumption of every light bulb, or the route
of every delivery vehicle," said John L. Myers, Managing Research
Director, Enterprise Management Associates. "CrateDB enables this for
the masses of SQL developers. The integrations in CrateDB 2.2 will
enable users to connect to new sources of machine-generated data quickly
and put it to work easily."
CrateDB is a modern distributed, columnar SQL database built on a NoSQL
foundation. Its unique architecture combines the ease-of-use benefits of
SQL with the scalability, fault-tolerance and data model flexibility of
NoSQL. It features a distributed SQL query engine for faster JOINs,
aggregations, and ad-hoc queries; support for real time and predictive
analytics on time series, full-text, geospatial, JSON, and blob data;
and a microservices architecture with automatic data sharding for simple
scaling.
CrateDB 2.2 now features the following to help users simplify, secure,
and reduce the costs of new distributed systems that process time series
and other IoT and machine-generated data:
-
Built-in
CrateDB MQTT Broker: Connects CrateDB Enterprise Edition
directly to sensors networks and other devices that support the MQTT
standard for data transfer--without the need to host separate message
queueing software like RabbitMQ. An MQTT broker is embedded within
CrateDB and is configured to securely listen for, receive, and store
specific MQTT message topics. Modern databases like CrateDB are
capable of processing heavy streams of data without downtime, which
begins to make the need for message queueing software obsolete.
-
CrateDB
Prometheus Adapter: Many IT systems, including Docker, expose
systems monitoring metrics to Prometheus
for short-term storage and time series dashboarding. Developed by
RobustPerception.io, the CrateDB Prometheus Adapter seamlessly
connects those same IT systems to CrateDB. This allows IT departments
to scale their IT metrics data to hold months, or even years of time
series data and analyze it using SQL.
-
Telegraf
Output Plugin for CrateDB: Gives CrateDB users the
ability to easily connect and integrate time series metrics data from
dozens of popular IT systems via Telegraf.
Once in CrateDB, the metrics data can be enriched with other
relational data and queried using SQL.
-
Client-Server Encryption: CrateDB Enterprise Edition 2.2 users
benefit from being able pass encrypted data between the database and
the client devices and software that access the database. This is
vitally important in new cloud applications that extend data
processing to edge devices and locations.
"The next wave of big data is being generated today, by machines.
Traditional SQL databases cannot keep up with the firehose and variety
of machine data and real-time queries," said Christian Lutz, CEO of
Crate.io. "Crate.io is changing the game by enabling enterprises to meet
these requirements using SQL and more easily modernize and enter the IoT
era without having to gamble on NoSQL database choices."
Today, more than 80 Crate.io customers run CrateDB-based applications in
production, with 72 percent using CrateDB to manage data generated by
"things," including sensors, GPS devices, machine logs and connected
homes and vehicles.
About Crate.io
Crate.io is the developer of CrateDB, an open source distributed
database offering the scalability and performance of NoSQL with the
power and ease of standard SQL. Designed specifically to support IoT and
machine data applications, CrateDB is optimized for containerized
environments. Crate.io is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in
Berlin, Germany and Dornbirn, Austria.
