[October 04, 2017] New Technology Integrations Extend CrateDB Ease of Use for IoT and Time Series Data

Crate.io, developers of CrateDB, a leading open source SQL database for scalable, real-time analytics, today announced CrateDB 2.2, which features a number of new enhancements, including a built-in MQTT broker, in-flight data encryption, Prometheus adapter and Telegraf plugin. These enhancements make it even easier and less costly to build large-scale distributed systems that process machine-generated data in the cloud and at the edge. "The big payoff for industrial IoT, smart cities, and connected vehicles is in gains associated with operational efficiency. Succeeding with these initiatives depends on the collection and analysis of millions of complex data structures in real time to optimize the manufacturing of every product, the energy consumption of every light bulb, or the route of every delivery vehicle," said John L. Myers, Managing Research Director, Enterprise Management Associates. "CrateDB enables this for the masses of SQL developers. The integrations in CrateDB 2.2 will enable users to connect to new sources of machine-generated data quickly and put it to work easily." CrateDB is a modern distributed, columnar SQL database built on a NoSQL foundation. Its unique architecture combines the ease-of-use benefits of SQL with the scalability, fault-tolerance and data model flexibility of NoSQL. It features a distributed SQL query engine for faster JOINs, aggregations, and ad-hoc queries; support for real time and predictive analytics on time series, full-text, geospatial, JSON, and blob data; and a microservices architecture with automatic data sharding for simple scaling. CrateDB 2.2 now features the following to help users simplify, secure, and reduce the costs of new distributed systems that process time series and other IoT and machine-generated data: Built-in CrateDB MQTT Broker : Connects CrateDB Enterprise Edition directly to sensors networks and other devices that support the MQTT standard for data transfer--without the need to host separate message queueing software like RabbitMQ. An MQTT broker is embedded within CrateDB and is configured to securely listen for, receive, and store specific MQTT message topics. Modern databases like CrateDB are capable of processing heavy streams of data without downtime, which begins to make the need for message queueing software obsolete.

Gives CrateDB users the ability to easily connect and integrate time series metrics data from dozens of popular IT systems via Telegraf. Once in CrateDB, the metrics data can be enriched with other relational data and queried using SQL. Client-Server Encryption: CrateDB Enterprise Edition 2.2 users benefit from being able pass encrypted data between the database and the client devices and software that access the database. This is vitally important in new cloud applications that extend data processing to edge devices and locations. "The next wave of big data is being generated today, by machines. Traditional SQL databases cannot keep up with the firehose and variety of machine data and real-time queries," said Christian Lutz, CEO of Crate.io. "Crate.io is changing the game by enabling enterprises to meet these requirements using SQL and more easily modernize and enter the IoT era without having to gamble on NoSQL database choices." Today, more than 80 Crate.io customers run CrateDB-based applications in production, with 72 percent using CrateDB to manage data generated by "things," including sensors, GPS devices, machine logs and connected homes and vehicles.

Today, more than 80 Crate.io customers run CrateDB-based applications in production, with 72 percent using CrateDB to manage data generated by "things," including sensors, GPS devices, machine logs and connected homes and vehicles.

