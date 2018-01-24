|
New Stepper Motor Drivers from Toshiba Improve Motion Accuracy and Motor Efficiency
Toshiba
America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC)*
has introduced three new stepping motor drivers that detect excessive
load on a motor and automatically adjust power to the motor to
accommodate this load. The new TB67S249FTG, TB67S279FTG, and TB67S289FTG
enable motors to move with precision at rapid speeds under various loads
- all while minimizing power consumption, heat generation, and system
costs.
When motors are loaded beyond their designed driving capability, motor
motion accuracy drastically decreases and the motor may be stalled. In
general, stepper motor driver solutions avoid this by driving excessive
current to ensure an operating margin for worst-case conditions. The
downside of this approach is that it results in inefficient operation,
increased heat, reliability issues, and higher system costs. Other
solutions require added sensors and microcontrollers to monitor motor
torque and to adjust the current to meet the load, but this close-loop
approach increases system cost, PCB space, and design complexity.
Toshiba's (News - Alert) new stepper motor drivers are the first to incorporate its
proprietary anti-stall and active gain control (AGC) technology. AGC
technology constantly monitors motor torque and automatically optimizes
motor current to meet load requirements - without the need for an
additional microcontroller. By operating at nominal currents instead of
high currents, these devices reduce motor power and heat by up to 80
percent when compared with existing products without the AGC function,
while maintaining motor precision and efficiency under a wide variety of
workloads and speeds.1
"Applications such as robotics, precision manufacturing and 3D printing
require stable, precise, and high speed control," said Alan Li, senior
business development manager for motor control products at Toshiba
America Electronic Component, Inc. "The low power, anti-stall, and AGC
capabilities of these new Toshiba stepper motor controller products
lower system costs, improve efficiency, and improve system reliability
for these applications."
Supporting a maximum operating voltage of 50 volts, the TB67S249FTG
drives an impressive 4.5 amps maximum current, while the TB67S289FTG and
TB67S279FTG drive 3.0 and 2.0 amps, respectively. In addition, these
motor drivers include Toshiba's proprietary Advanced Current Detection
System (ACDS), which eliminates the need for a large, expensive
high-power sense resistor to save PCB space and lower system cost.
In order to decrease noise and vibration, these devices offer step
resolutions of full, half, quarter, 1/8, 1/16 and 1/32 steps, enabling
fast, precise movements. They also identify a variety of error
conditions (thermal, over-current, under-voltage lock out, and motor
load open detection) that improve system safety and reliability.
Housed in a thermally-efficient QFN48 (7mm x 7mm) package, all three
devices are pin compatible, allowing system manufacturers to design one
board to support a variety of performance requirements.
Pricing and Availability
The new stepping motor driver ICs are currently in mass production and
available now. For more details, samples and pricing information, please
contact your local Toshiba sales office or Toshiba distributor.
Notes:
[1] As of September 14, 2017, Toshiba Electronic Devices &
Storage Corporation survey.
© 2017 Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. All rights reserved.
Information in this press release, including product pricing and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is
subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application
information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable
Toshiba product specifications.
