|[October 04, 2017]
New Data Show Karius Test Improves Pathogen Detection in Challenging Patient Populations
Karius, Inc., a life sciences company focused on conquering infectious
diseases, today announced several presentations that demonstrate the
ability of the Karius Digital CultureTM Test to rapidly and
accurately identify pathogens in patients with sepsis, bloodstream
infections, neutropenic fever, who are immunocompromised, or have rare
infections such as Mycobacterium chimaera. Data from the five
studies are being presented at the Infectious Diseases Society of
America's IDWeek 2017 conference in San Diego.
"These studies evaluated the Karius test in some of the most challenging
to diagnose infections patients may face, including sepsis, bloodstream
infections, and opportunistic infections in immunocompromised patients,
among others," said Mickey Kertesz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of
Karius. "We are pleased to share more evidence with the clinical
community demonstrating the utility of the Karius test in broad areas of
unmet need, by arming physicians with a single test that can quickly
deliver a potentially life-saving diagnosis, often times much faster
than traditional testing methods in situations where time is critical."
"There is a clear need for diagnostic tests that accurately identify a
breadth of potential pathogens to inform more effective therapy," said
David Hong, M.D., Medical Director at Karius, and co-author of the
SEP-SEQ study. "This is especially true for sepsis, since in about 40
percent of cases a causative pathogen is never identified. The results
of our trial show the Karius test can identify a broad range of
pathogens in patients with sepsis from a single blood draw, nearly three
times more often than blood culture and more often than all microbiology
tests combined. These benefits demonstrate the potential for the test to
become a standard of care in identifying pathogens in sepsis and other
challenging infections."
The following studies, presented at IDWeek
2017, demonstrate the potential of the Karius test as a broad and
rapid method for clinical diagnosis of infectious disease:
The
SEP-SEQ Trial - Clinical Validation of the Karius Plasma Next-Generation
Sequencing Test for Pathogen Detection in Sepsis (Late-breaking
oral session, LB-5): Presented by Simone Thair, Ph.D., a
postdoctoral scholar at the Stanford University School of Medicine
In this study, blood samples were taken from patients presenting in the
emergency department with sepsis and the Karius test was performed.
Results of the test were then compared to initial blood cultures and
subsequent microbial tests. The study has enrolled 350 patients, and the
Karius test identified potential pathogens in 60% of patients (210 of
350). The results showed a high correlation with standard microbiology
methods (99/131). In contrast, 18% of patients (63 of 350) had a
positive initial blood culture and 37.4% of patients (131/350) had a
potential infectious etiology identified using a composite microbiology
laboratory standard. After subjects were evaluated by an independent
clinical adjudication committee, 86.7% (182/210) of the Karius test
results were judged to be consistent with a potential cause of the
septic event.
Performance
of the Karius Plasma Net Generation Sequencing Test in Determining the
Etiologic Diagnosis of Febrile Neutropenia (Poster
#2084): Presented by Esther Benamu, M.D., University of
Colorado, Denver
This study evaluated 32 patients with chemotherapy-induced neutropenic
fever (NF), including 13 receiving antibiotics and 5 receiving
antifungals, and compared blood culture (BC) results to results from the
Karius test. Compared to BC, the Karius test positive agreement was 100%
(5/5). In addition, the Karius test detected organisms in 18 of 27
patients with negative BC. In 16 of these 18 cases (89%), the detected
organisms were deemed probable or possible pathogens after clinical
adjudication by 3 infectious disease specialists. In one sample, Aspergillus
fumigatus was detected in a patient with new lung nodules.
The results of this study show the potential of the Karius test to
detect a breadth of pathogens in the setting of NF, even when patients
are pretreated with antibiotics.
Direct
Detection and Quantification of Bacterial Cell-free DNA in Patients with
Bloodstream Infection (BSI) Using the Karius Plasma Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Test (Poster #2083): Presented
by Lisa Wanda, Duke University
This study prospectively enrolled 108 patients, 73 with culture
confirmed BSI due to Staphylococcus aureus (36) or Gram-negative
bacilli (37), and 35 with negative blood cultures. Blood samples were
collected for the Karius test within one day of positive blood culture
and then every two-to-three days. When compared to baseline blood
culture, the Karius test had positive agreement of 74% (54/73) and
negative agreement of 77% (27/35). Serially collected samples were
positive by the Karius test significantly longer than blood culture
(mean 6.5 days vs. 3.4 days, respectively).
The Karius test can directly detect pathogens in patients with BSI and
remains positive significantly longer than blood culture. These
characteristics can be useful in the diagnosis and monitoring of
infections, particularly in those with sterile blood cultures.
Rapid
Detection of Invasive Mycobacterium chimaera Infection by Using a Novel
Plasma-Based Next-Generation Sequencing Assay (Poster
#458): Presented by Jim Nomura, M.D., Kaiser Permanente,
Los Angeles
Clusters of Mycobacterium chimaera (M. chimaera) infection
have been linked to contaminated heater-cooler devices used during
cardiac surgery; however, diagnosis is difficult due to the poor
sensitivity and slow growth of standard acid-fast bacilli (AFB) cultures.
This case series compared the Karius test and AFB culture for the
detection of M. chimaera among patients who had a cardiac surgery
performed at a Southern California hospital with known exposure risk. Of
the seven confirmed M. chimaera cases, six had invasive disease
and one had a localized wound infection. The Karius test detected M.
chimaera in 83% with invasive disease (5 of 6) in a median of 5
days. In comparison, AFB cultures were positive in a median of 20 days;
whereas speciation to M.chimaera required a median of 42 days
from specimen collection.
This is the first reported detection of M.chimaera using a
plasma-based NGS assay, which identified M.chimaera approximately
15 days sooner than AFB culture positivity and 37 days sooner than
speciation from AFB culture.
The
DISCOVER Trial: Application of the Karius Plasma Next-Generation
Sequencing Test for Pathogen Detection in Stem-Cell Transplant Patients
(Poster #2093): Presented by Monica Fung, M.D., University
of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
This study prospectively enrolled 20 stem-cell transplant (SCT) patients
to evaluate the Karius test for the monitoring and diagnosis of
infections over time. Patients had blood drawn for the Karius test prior
to SCT, at regular intervals after transplant, and at onset of fever
episodes.
Results from the Karius test were then compared to the results obtained
by conventional microbiologic tests. When compared to a conventional
cytomegalovirus test (CMV qPCR), the Karius test showed 100% (26 of 26)
correlation with results above the lower limit of quantitation for qPCR.
The Karius test was also able to detect Staphylococcus aureus prior
to blood culture and Chlamydia trachomatis a full 30 days
prior to diagnosis by a targeted assay.
This pilot study demonstrates that the Karius test can identify
co-pathogens in SCT patients. The use of the Karius test to monitor SCT
patients for infection could result in earlier detection of pathogens,
enabling earlier targeted therapy for this vulnerable population.
About the Karius Digital Culture™ Test
The Karius Digital Culture Test uses Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
and analytics for the broad
and rapid detection of microbial cell-free DNA through a standard
blood draw. Unlike conventional culture and panel testing methods that
test for a narrow range of pathogens, the Karius test can detect more
than 1,250 pathogens including bacteria, DNA viruses, and eukaryotic
organisms such as yeasts, molds, and protozoa. Results are typically
available within one business day of sample receipt. See the full list
of microorganisms
detected by Karius. Through Karius' CAP-accredited and
CLIA-certified laboratory service, the test empowers doctors to diagnose
infections quickly while sparing patients the pain and risk of invasive
biopsies, and provide rapid and more targeted treatment.
About Karius, Inc.
Karius is a life sciences company focused on conquering infectious
diseases through the innovative use of next-generation sequencing to
analyze microbial cell-free DNA. The company's genomics platform
delivers unprecedented insight into the microbial landscape, providing
clinicians with a comprehensive test capable of identifying more than
1,250 pathogens directly from blood and helping industry accelerate drug
development. For more information visit kariusdx.com and follow us on
Twitter (News - Alert) at @kariusdx.
