[October 04, 2017] New OrderDynamics Study Finds that Only 37 Percent of Retailers are Offering Click & Collect

OrderDynamics, providers of the world's most advanced, out-of-the-box Distributed Order Management (DOM) System, today announced ground-breaking research that sheds light on omni-channel practices across the globe. Among the key findings, OrderDynamics' Omni-1000 found that only 37 percent of retailers worldwide are offering click & collect, or buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS). The Omni-1000 provides a look at the actual omni-channel practices of the world's leading retailers. Using a 'random-walk' methodology, OrderDynamics investigated retail websites to determine the e-commerce capabilities, policies and offerings of more than 1,000 retailers from the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK and the Nordics (Sweden, Finland and Norway). The research also revealed that among the retailers analyzed across the globe: 88.8 percent have standard e-commerce capabilities, such as the ability for shoppers to create a virtual shopping basket and purchase goods online.

68.4 percent provide basic inventory visibility to online consumers.

59.9 percent allow shoppers to buy online and return in-store (BORIS).

75.7 percent offer free shipping to consumers meeting a minimum purchase value threshold. OrderDynamics also found that certain markets have significant gaps in maturity levels between them for certain omni-channel capabilities. For example, British and Nordic retailers offer click & collect services at a much higher rate than their American, Canadian and Australian counterparts. "Omni-channel is the new backbone of retail," said Nick McLean, CEO, OrderDynamics. "Retailers can delay the implementation of omni-channel's essential services, but inevitably, it is that backbone which will ensure long-term viability. This is why the Omni-1000 is crucial to understanding market maturity and opportunity. It highlights the capabilities retailers need to offer to compete within the omni-channel marketplace, both in their native region and on a global scale."

Click here to access the study and find out more about where each region ranks globally. On Thurs., Oct.12, join OrderDynamics for a live webinar reviewing the Omni-1000 findings. Click here to sign up. About OrderDynamics OrderDynamics is the world's leading SaaS (News - Alert) Order Management Systems provider. Focused on powering retail fulfillment, OrderDynamics helps clients in omni-channel retail markets. Our OMS systems give clients capabilities like order orchestration, enterprise-wide inventory visibility, returns management, customer service, and store driven fulfillment. OrderDynamics enables customer options like click and collect, and ship-from-store, creating exceptional shopping experiences. Iconic brands including Speedo, Quiksilver, J.McLaughlin, JYSK, Princess Auto, Bouclair Home, DeFacto and Browns Shoes, use OrderDynamics technology across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit www.orderdynamics.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171004005226/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]