|[October 04, 2017]
New OrderDynamics Study Finds that Only 37 Percent of Retailers are Offering Click & Collect
OrderDynamics,
providers of the world's most advanced, out-of-the-box Distributed Order
Management (DOM) System, today announced ground-breaking research that
sheds light on omni-channel practices across the globe. Among the key
findings, OrderDynamics' Omni-1000 found that only 37 percent of
retailers worldwide are offering click & collect, or buy online, pickup
in-store (BOPIS).
The Omni-1000
provides a look at the actual omni-channel practices of the world's
leading retailers. Using a 'random-walk' methodology, OrderDynamics
investigated retail websites to determine the e-commerce capabilities,
policies and offerings of more than 1,000 retailers from the U.S.,
Canada, Australia, the UK and the Nordics (Sweden, Finland and Norway).
The research also revealed that among the retailers analyzed across the
globe:
88.8 percent have standard e-commerce capabilities, such as the
ability for shoppers to create a virtual shopping basket and purchase
goods online.
68.4 percent provide basic inventory visibility to online consumers.
59.9 percent allow shoppers to buy online and return in-store (BORIS).
75.7 percent offer free shipping to consumers meeting a minimum
purchase value threshold.
OrderDynamics also found that certain markets have significant gaps in
maturity levels between them for certain omni-channel capabilities. For
example, British and Nordic retailers offer click & collect services at
a much higher rate than their American, Canadian and Australian
counterparts.
"Omni-channel is the new backbone of retail," said Nick McLean, CEO,
OrderDynamics. "Retailers can delay the implementation of omni-channel's
essential services, but inevitably, it is that backbone which will
ensure long-term viability. This is why the Omni-1000 is crucial to
understanding market maturity and opportunity. It highlights the
capabilities retailers need to offer to compete within the omni-channel
marketplace, both in their native region and on a global scale."
About OrderDynamics
OrderDynamics is the world's leading SaaS (News - Alert) Order Management Systems
provider. Focused on powering retail fulfillment, OrderDynamics helps
clients in omni-channel retail markets. Our OMS systems give clients
capabilities like order orchestration, enterprise-wide inventory
visibility, returns management, customer service, and store driven
fulfillment. OrderDynamics enables customer options like click and
collect, and ship-from-store, creating exceptional shopping experiences.
Iconic brands including Speedo, Quiksilver, J.McLaughlin, JYSK, Princess
Auto, Bouclair Home, DeFacto and Browns Shoes, use OrderDynamics
technology across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more
information, visit www.orderdynamics.com.
