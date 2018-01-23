[October 04, 2017] New IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap White Paper Published

IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, today announced that the Technology Roadmap Working Group of the IEEE 5G Initiative has released its IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap White Paper summarizing the challenges and opportunities in building and sustaining a 5G and beyond ecosystem. At the same time, IEEE (News - Alert) 5G is calling the world's operators, regulators, manufacturers, researchers and interested parties to come together in developing the 5G and beyond ecosystem with the IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group: 5groadmapinfo@ieee.org. All stakeholders will benefit from a common perspective to address the needs and challenges faced in the evolution to the future state. The IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap White Paper (News - Alert) outlines the current telecommunications value chain that will have to adapt to the changes and opportunities the introduction of 5G and beyond technologies will bring. It describes key technology trends that will impact design drivers and challenges for technologies to provide simultaneous wireless communication, massive connectivity, tactile internet, quality of service and network slicing. Some topics addressed are: applications and services, hardware, MIMO, mm-wave, edge automation platform, security, standardization building blocks and testbed. The white paper is available for download at no cost on the IEEE 5G web portal's Roadmap page. The IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap will be periodically updatd with forecasts for three-, five- and 10-year horizons. "5G consolidates the trend in convergence of technologies and underlying standards with emerging solutions offering exciting possibilities not only to consumers but also to industries," said Mischa Dohler, co-chair, IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group. "Disruption will happen at many levels, most importantly through changes in the value chain, adoption of flexible systems management and orchestration, as well as emergence of innovative mobile connectivity technologies." Definition and implementation of 5G and beyond will redefine wireless communications and answer questions like whether the ecosystem will adopt frequencies for outdoor communications different to those used inside. The IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group aims to bring to the forefront issues and challenges of this new communications ecosystem and provide a path to successfully and expeditiously contribute to its foundation. To do so, it is imperative that the Working Groups include representatives from component manufacturers, suppliers, integrators, network operators, service providers and end users, as well as the R&D community, which includes universities, national labs, and industry consortia.

"IEEE 5G is calling the entire 5G and beyond ecosystem to come together, to collaborate and reach consensus on world-changing ecosystems," said Timothy Lee, co-chair IEEE 5G Initiative. "We are making this call not just for the purposes of advancing technology or furthering economic pursuits but to anticipate and plan for sustainability and the social implications to those currently connected and those to be connected." Widespread participation in the roadmap process is believed to greatly reduce some of the technical and engineering risks associated with the migration to 5G and beyond technologies. Those interested in advancing 5G and beyond are invited to connect with the IEEE 5G Initiative's 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group: 5groadmapinfo@ieee.org. The IEEE 5G Initiative serves the purpose of engaging professionals worldwide from industry, government and academia to work together to solve the challenges associated with 5G and beyond and lay the foundation to realize its many opportunities. The IEEE 5G Initiative, which includes contributions from many IEEE societies, has several working groups for which it seeks volunteers from both industry and academia to participate. Learn more at 5g.ieee.org or connect via these social media channels: Twitter (News - Alert) : @5GIEEE

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8560944

Collabratec: https://ieee-collabratec.ieee.org/app/community/76/activities

