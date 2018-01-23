|
|[October 04, 2017]
|
New IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap White Paper Published
IEEE,
the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to
advancing technology for humanity, today announced that the Technology
Roadmap Working Group of the IEEE
5G Initiative has released its IEEE
5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap White Paper summarizing the
challenges and opportunities in building and sustaining a 5G and beyond
ecosystem. At the same time, IEEE is calling the world's operators,
regulators, manufacturers, researchers and interested parties to come
together in developing the 5G and beyond ecosystem with the IEEE 5G and
Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group: 5groadmapinfo@ieee.org.
All stakeholders will benefit from a common perspective to address the
needs and challenges faced in the evolution to the future state.
The IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap White Paper outlines the
current telecommunications value chain that will have to adapt to the
changes and opportunities the introduction of 5G and beyond technologies
will bring. It describes key technology trends that will impact design
drivers and challenges for technologies to provide simultaneous wireless
communication, massive connectivity, tactile internet, quality of
service and network slicing. Some topics addressed are: applications and
services, hardware, MIMO, mm-wave, edge automation platform, security,
standardization building blocks and testbed. The white paper is
available for download at no cost on the IEEE
5G web portal's Roadmap
page. The IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap will be periodically
updatd with forecasts for three-, five- and 10-year horizons.
"5G consolidates the trend in convergence of technologies and underlying
standards with emerging solutions offering exciting possibilities not
only to consumers but also to industries," said Mischa Dohler, co-chair,
IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group. "Disruption will
happen at many levels, most importantly through changes in the value
chain, adoption of flexible systems management and orchestration, as
well as emergence of innovative mobile connectivity technologies."
Definition and implementation of 5G and beyond will redefine wireless
communications and answer questions like whether the ecosystem will
adopt frequencies for outdoor communications different to those used
inside. The IEEE 5G and Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group aims to
bring to the forefront issues and challenges of this new communications
ecosystem and provide a path to successfully and expeditiously
contribute to its foundation. To do so, it is imperative that the
Working Groups include representatives from component manufacturers,
suppliers, integrators, network operators, service providers and end
users, as well as the R&D community, which includes universities,
national labs, and industry consortia.
"IEEE 5G is calling the entire 5G and beyond ecosystem to come together,
to collaborate and reach consensus on world-changing ecosystems," said
Timothy Lee, co-chair IEEE 5G Initiative. "We are making this call not
just for the purposes of advancing technology or furthering economic
pursuits but to anticipate and plan for sustainability and the social
implications to those currently connected and those to be connected."
Widespread participation in the roadmap process is believed to greatly
reduce some of the technical and engineering risks associated with the
migration to 5G and beyond technologies. Those interested in advancing
5G and beyond are invited to connect with the IEEE 5G Initiative's 5G
and Beyond Technology Roadmap Working Group: 5groadmapinfo@ieee.org.
The IEEE
5G Initiative serves the purpose of engaging professionals worldwide
from industry, government and academia to work together to solve the
challenges associated with 5G and beyond and lay the foundation to
realize its many opportunities. The IEEE 5G Initiative, which includes
contributions from many IEEE societies, has several working groups for
which it seeks volunteers from both industry and academia to
participate. Learn more at 5g.ieee.org
