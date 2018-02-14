|
|[October 03, 2017]
|
New Survey Pinpoints Top Five Emerging Business Initiatives
Point
B Inc., an integrated management
consulting, venture
investment, and real
estate development firm, conducted a survey of key decision-makers
at large organizations across the country, revealing the top emerging
initiatives of absolute importance to their organizations. With a keen
focus on succeeding in hyper-competitive environments, and with
disruptive change the new normal, Point B's research found the biggest
challenges are regulatory
compliance, data
analytics, cloud
transformation, customer
experience and employee
engagement.
"Business leaders today are inundated with a need to shape culture,
delight customers, fiercely compete, engage employees and embrace an
ever-changing technology landscape. This work is now table stakes in
marketplace survival. In order to thrive in this environment, leaders
must prioritize and navigate emerging trends in this climate of
unprecedented disruption," said
Poit B President of Consulting Chuck Ritter. "Leaders have very
clearly told us what's most important to them, and we understand the
impact of these trends on their success. We've focused our capabilities
to meet their ever-shifting needs, and are aligning the unique and deep
expertise of our 650-person firm with their most substantial challenges.
What uniquely positions Point B to address these concerns, as our
current clients know, is the extraordinary quality of our work compared
to industry levels. In fact, organizations are wasting an average of $97
million for every $1 billion invested due to poor project performance,
while we achieve project outcomes that are successful over 90% of the
time."
As organizations prioritize and develop strategies to meet these
emerging challenges, they should strongly consider the following:
Data
& Analytics. Organizations can't afford to waste time and
resources that aren't focused on the big picture. The act of collecting
data is not a new concept for businesses. In fact, most have more data
than they know what to do with. The real difference between high
performers and those drowning in a sea of useless metrics is the ability
to rapidly capture the most impactful information possible and use that
insight gleaned to fuel critical business decisions and evolve.
Customer
Experience. The best organizations always put their
customers at the center of their business. But what makes customers
consistently chose a brand? Access to information has made markets more
transparent, and it has never been easier for customers to switch from
one product to the next. Organizations must stave off competitive
threats through a deep understanding of customers and their motivations.
Armed with this information, organizations can transform and elevate
customers' experience to new heights, turning transactions into
relationships and relationships into fierce loyalty.
Employee
Engagement. Employee engagement is foundational to the
success of an enterprise. Losing sight of it is like deciding to go out
of business. To compete today, organizations need to unlock the full
potential of their people. They must design and implement a holistic
employee engagement strategy that creates impact for employees,
customers, and the bottom line, with a customer-centric view of their
workforce and the delivery of quick business value through an iterative,
data-driven approach. We know culture and engagement - we've realized
world-class employee engagement scores and regularly rank as a top place
to work.
Regulatory
Compliance. From Brussels to Boston to Bangkok, the
regulatory landscape in most industries changes daily. Demands are high
and steadily increasing, creating risk and complexity at every juncture
where even "local" companies face fallout from global regulators.
Organizations must reach a state that is not only compliant, but also
thrives by leveraging extensive regulatory expertise, coupled with
governance design skills.
Cloud
Transformation. The majority of cloud projects stall or
fail to meet promised results. Moves to the cloud at the app-level, or
even the system level, are likely to transfer existing headaches to a
new location-and not deliver the desired transformation. While the
promises of the cloud are impressive, making the move to the cloud a
business decision-not just a technology one-is key to harnessing the
cloud's true power. Built right, a cloud strategy can improve
collaboration and access to information, reduce costs, and modernize
operations.
To learn more about how to effectively meet the demands of these
priority initiatives for your organization, visit: https://www.pointb.com/focus.
With more than 650 associates serving clients in a diverse set of
industry and functional areas across the U.S., Point B has helped
organizations recognize and interpret what will drive future business
success for the past 22 years.
About Point B
Point
B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With
capabilities including Management
Consulting, Venture
Investment and Advisory, and Real
Estate Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the
organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm was
named a Best Workplace in the United States by Fortune magazine,
and is regularly
honored as an exceptional place to work.
