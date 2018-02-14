|
|[October 03, 2017]
|
New Jersey Gets Smarter with Completion of the HFN "Smart Grid" across Nine (9) Key Data Centers
Hudson
Fiber Network (HFN), the premier data transport provider offering
high-bandwidth, low-latency fiber networking solutions for financial,
content, carrier and enterprise customers, announced that its latest
"smart grid" projects in Clifton, Nutley and Carlstadt, New Jersey, are
now live and now available to deliver dark and lit fiber connectivity
services. The project includes:
-
Completion of "Smart Grid" built up or out with large-count fiber ring
connecting five of New Jersey's most active data centers in Clifton
and Nutley, with a new "Smart" ring across (4) Carlstadt data centers
in NJ.
-
New deployment enables customers or clients "Smart Grid" access to the
full suite of HFN products, including national WAN footprint and NY/NJ
metro fiber backbone.
-
These buildouts create a fully functional mileage insensitive
cross-connect platform among datacenters and commercial buildings that
business and datacenter clients may leverage.
-
Deploying HFN's fiber connectivity across the most active commercial
and enterprise buildings along the Clifton/Nutley backbone, as well as
a dozen buildings along the Carlstadt backbone.
-
The Carlstadt undeground build eliminates risk of many of the heavily
congested aerial poles in the area and delivers the region's most
secure connectivity services
"We applied our expertise building "Smart Grid" connectivity across
Class A office buildings in Northern New Jersey, and expanded west to
connect the fastest growing datacenters and business communities in the
state," comments Keith Muller, COO, HFN. "Our approach to delivering
network connectivity and highly reliable infrastructure in close
proximity to leading colocation sites gives our customers the best in
class global communications they require."
With the completion of both rings and the expansion of its "Smart Grid"
across the fastest growing areas in New Jersey, HFN reinforces its
"Smart Grid" strategy and its position as the premier data transport
provider for high-bandwidth, low-latency fiber networking solutions for
local and global enterprises in the tri-state market.
For more information about HFN, visit www.hudsonfiber.com.
ABOUT HUDSON FIBER NETWORK (HFN)
Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) is a premier data transport provider,
offering flexible networking solutions to help increase network
efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures for financial,
content, carrier and enterprise clients. HFN fully owns and operates the
HFN Northeast Network connecting over 90 locations of the busiest
traffic hubs in New York and New Jersey and onto its national WAN
spanning the top 16 markets in the U.S. The HFN suite of purpose-built
solutions enables clients with increased network efficiency and lower
overall networking expenditures.
Services include Gigabit Ethernet, optical wave solutions and IP
connectivity (10 MB through 100 Gig), and are delivered in and between
key U.S. and global metropolitan markets. HFN was established in 2002
and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey.
For more information, please visit www.hudsonfiber.com
or contact us at 1-888-HFN-4573.
