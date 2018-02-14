[October 03, 2017] New Jersey Gets Smarter with Completion of the HFN "Smart Grid" across Nine (9) Key Data Centers

Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), the premier data transport provider offering high-bandwidth, low-latency fiber networking solutions for financial, content, carrier and enterprise customers, announced that its latest "smart grid" projects in Clifton, Nutley and Carlstadt, New Jersey, are now live and now available to deliver dark and lit fiber connectivity services. The project includes: Completion of "Smart Grid" built up or out with large-count fiber ring connecting five of New Jersey's most active data centers in Clifton and Nutley, with a new "Smart" ring across (4) Carlstadt data centers in NJ.

New deployment enables customers or clients "Smart Grid" access to the full suite of HFN products, including national WAN footprint and NY/NJ metro fiber backbone.

These buildouts create a fully functional mileage insensitive cross-connect platform among datacenters and commercial buildings that business and datacenter clients may leverage.

Deploying HFN's fiber connectivity across the most active commercial and enterprise buildings along the Clifton/Nutley backbone, as well as a dozen buildings along the Carlstadt backbone.

The Carlstadt undeground build eliminates risk of many of the heavily congested aerial poles in the area and delivers the region's most secure connectivity services "We applied our expertise building "Smart Grid" connectivity across Class A office buildings in Northern New Jersey, and expanded west to connect the fastest growing datacenters and business communities in the state," comments Keith Muller, COO, HFN. "Our approach to delivering network connectivity and highly reliable infrastructure in close proximity to leading colocation sites gives our customers the best in class global communications they require." With the completion of both rings and the expansion of its "Smart Grid" across the fastest growing areas in New Jersey, HFN reinforces its "Smart Grid" strategy and its position as the premier data transport provider for high-bandwidth, low-latency fiber networking solutions for local and global enterprises in the tri-state market.

For more information about HFN, visit www.hudsonfiber.com. ABOUT HUDSON FIBER NETWORK (HFN) Hudson Fiber Network (HFN) is a premier data transport provider, offering flexible networking solutions to help increase network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures for financial, content, carrier and enterprise clients. HFN fully owns and operates the HFN Northeast Network connecting over 90 locations of the busiest traffic hubs in New York and New Jersey and onto its national WAN spanning the top 16 markets in the U.S. The HFN suite of purpose-built solutions enables clients with increased network efficiency and lower overall networking expenditures. Services include Gigabit Ethernet, optical wave solutions and IP connectivity (10 MB through 100 Gig), and are delivered in and between key U.S. and global metropolitan markets. HFN was established in 2002 and is headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.hudsonfiber.com or contact us at 1-888-HFN-4573. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171003005214/en/

