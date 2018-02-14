[October 03, 2017] New Lead Generation Add-on for Google Analytics, Powered by Fastbase, Inc., Will Set New Standards in the Billion Dollar B2B Online Marketplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 30 million Google Analytics users from more than 120 countries will be invited over the next three months to sign-up for the new Webleads Premium PLUS service, the popular add-on for Google Analytics users developed by Fastbase, Inc. Launched in 2016, the Webleads Google Analytics add-on has attracted more than half a million users, including thousands of leading brands and hundreds of Fortune 500 companies. Fastbase, Inc.'s tremendous success has led to the launch of their new Webleads Premium PLUS version. This new version of Webleads is currently being tested by 40,000 companies worldwide. "Our goal is to have three million B2B companies using our software by the end of 2018," says Rasmus Refer, Founder of Fastbase, Inc. and also the brain behind the advanced algorithms used to convert web traffic into usable data. "With the momentum we are experiencing now, it seems very likely that we will achieve our goal." "Fastbase, Inc. has just started to really gain momentum providing B2B companies with extensive information on their business leads, and we are just at the tip of the iceberg of what we will be able to provide our users. Our objective in the next few years is to continuously build on our software to create the most powerful platform to help B2B companieshone in on their sales leads and streamline their online marketing strategies." Fastbase, Inc. doesn't stop there. Behind the web analytics software is one of the largest and fastest growing business databases in the world, which, in seconds, can retrieve key information from the web on any company and their employees. Additionally, the database contains information on 255 billion IP addresses, contributing to its pinpoint accurate website lead identification. "Based on the billions of searches and website visits that we analyze every single day, we have noticed that the online marketplace is changing in so many areas, including online trading between companies. With the B2B marketplace continuously growing at a rate that we predict will be three times faster than the consumer market within the next five years, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Take online security for example, the B2B marketplace requires innovation in terms of security, data, company verification, and, in particular, credibility when companies are going to trade online across regions and countries. This is where Fastbase, Inc. is looking to become a prominent player – to set new standards and to help B2B companies grow in the upcoming billion dollar B2B marketplace," concludes Refer.

Fastbase, Inc. builds impactful software for the data-driven marketing industry. This software empowers organizations with insights to improve marketing campaigns and understand website visitor behaviors. Fastbase, Inc. products are easy-to-use and implement and give organizations the ability to engage with potential customers, create new market segments, and ultimately increase sales. http://analytics.fastbase.com Media Contact:

Rasmus Refer

+45 33111113

178906@email4pr.com View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lead-generation-add-on-for-google-analytics-powered-by-fastbase-inc-will-set-new-standards-in-the-billion-dollar-b2b-online-marketplace-300529716.html SOURCE Fastbase Analytics

