[October 03, 2017] New Version of Agilysys InfoGenesis® POS Offers More Payment Gateways and Enhanced Casino Management System Integration

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced InfoGenesis® POS v4.4.10, the latest version of its award-winning POS system. The new release includes new and improved P2PE and EMV gateway options, improved casino management system (CMS) integration and enhancements to the user experience making it easier than ever to boost efficiency and increase revenue. InfoGenesis® POS is the comprehensive point-of-sale system from Agilysys that combines strong reporting and analysis features with easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications and industry-leading offline capabilities. Designed to serve guests more effectively while being easy to set up and maintain makes InfoGenesis® POS the ideal system for companies looking to enhance operational efficiency and increase profitability. The system easily manages any combination of food, beverage and retail services, and integrates with other Agilysys applications and a wide variety of third-party offerings. InfoGenesis Flex, which offers full point-of-sale functionality on a convenient tablet device, provides a feature-rich mobile experience for poolside, casino floors, outdoor patios, convention floors, and other foodservice operations. InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex are available as on-premises or Software-as-a-Service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) solutions. Originally designed and built for the mission-critical, 24x7 POS operations of the gaming market, InfoGenesis POS v4.4.10 offers enhanced casino management system integration to improve player transaction management and tracking across systems. New pdates include PIN authorization, use of vouchers to be redeemed for amounts less than full value of the voucher and for tip payment, filtering comps and vouchers by eligibility for the profit center, and refund of comps and vouchers at the point of sale. Agilysys also completed a new integration framework enabling accelerated development of innovative CMS/POS interactions. Other InfoGenesis® POS v4.4.10 enhancements include: Full P2PE /EMV device support for wide variety of gateways and processors

Mixed EMV / non-EMV environment support to enable properties to determine optimum revenue and liability levels for each venue

New fiscal reporting and integration framework enabling InfoGenesis to more easily meet the constantly changing and growing number of international fiscal requirements Looking forward, InfoGenesis 4.5 will deliver many additional new capabilities including industry-leading enterprise management features enabling global hospitality chains and multi-brand organizations to more easily manage their complex POS configuration and deployment needs, resulting in reduced cost and improved flexibility across business units.

"Delighting guests often begins with the Point-of-Sale experience. As a result, it's critical that casinos, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality venues implement technology that helps drive increased loyalty, while working smarter and more efficiently," said Mike Hinojosa, Senior Director of Product Management at Agilysys. "The latest version of InfoGenesis provides new capabilities that enhance the guest experience in a way that recognizes the special requirements of the hospitality industry. Agilysys continues to expand its family of enterprise POS solutions to more fully address customer needs, and we are excited to continue to innovate and invest in our industry-leading enterprise Point-of-Sales solution for the hospitality market." For more information about InfoGenesis® POS, visit Agilysys at Global Gaming Expo 2017 at Booth #3800. About Agilysys Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), reservation and table management, property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171003005324/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]