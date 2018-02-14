|
|[October 03, 2017]
|
New Version of Agilysys InfoGenesis® POS Offers More Payment Gateways and Enhanced Casino Management System Integration
Agilysys,
Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation
hospitality software solutions and services, today announced InfoGenesis®
POS v4.4.10, the latest version of its award-winning POS system. The new
release includes new and improved P2PE and EMV gateway options, improved
casino management system (CMS) integration and enhancements to the user
experience making it easier than ever to boost efficiency and increase
revenue.
InfoGenesis® POS is the comprehensive point-of-sale system
from Agilysys that combines strong reporting and analysis features with
easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications and
industry-leading offline capabilities. Designed to serve guests more
effectively while being easy to set up and maintain makes InfoGenesis®
POS the ideal system for companies looking to enhance operational
efficiency and increase profitability. The system easily manages any
combination of food, beverage and retail services, and integrates with
other Agilysys applications and a wide variety of third-party offerings.
InfoGenesis Flex, which offers full point-of-sale functionality on a
convenient tablet device, provides a feature-rich mobile experience for
poolside, casino floors, outdoor patios, convention floors, and other
foodservice operations. InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex are
available as on-premises or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS (News - Alert)) solutions.
Originally designed and built for the mission-critical, 24x7 POS
operations of the gaming market, InfoGenesis POS v4.4.10 offers enhanced
casino management system integration to improve player transaction
management and tracking across systems. New pdates include PIN
authorization, use of vouchers to be redeemed for amounts less than full
value of the voucher and for tip payment, filtering comps and vouchers
by eligibility for the profit center, and refund of comps and vouchers
at the point of sale. Agilysys also completed a new integration
framework enabling accelerated development of innovative CMS/POS
interactions.
Other InfoGenesis® POS v4.4.10 enhancements include:
-
Full P2PE /EMV device support for wide variety of gateways and
processors
-
Mixed EMV / non-EMV environment support to enable properties to
determine optimum revenue and liability levels for each venue
-
New fiscal reporting and integration framework enabling InfoGenesis to
more easily meet the constantly changing and growing number of
international fiscal requirements
Looking forward, InfoGenesis 4.5 will deliver many additional new
capabilities including industry-leading enterprise management features
enabling global hospitality chains and multi-brand organizations to more
easily manage their complex POS configuration and deployment needs,
resulting in reduced cost and improved flexibility across business units.
"Delighting guests often begins with the Point-of-Sale experience. As a
result, it's critical that casinos, hotels, restaurants and other
hospitality venues implement technology that helps drive increased
loyalty, while working smarter and more efficiently," said Mike
Hinojosa, Senior Director of Product Management at Agilysys. "The latest
version of InfoGenesis provides new capabilities that enhance the guest
experience in a way that recognizes the special requirements of the
hospitality industry. Agilysys continues to expand its family of
enterprise POS solutions to more fully address customer needs, and we
are excited to continue to innovate and invest in our industry-leading
enterprise Point-of-Sales solution for the hospitality market."
For more information about InfoGenesis® POS, visit Agilysys at Global
Gaming Expo 2017 at Booth #3800.
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative
software and services for point-of-sale (POS), reservation and table
management, property management (PMS), inventory and procurement,
workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and
wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products
and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve
efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to
deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved
guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they
connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated
view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major
market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and
Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities,
Stadia and Healthcare.
Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India
with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information,
visit www.agilysys.com.
