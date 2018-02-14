[October 02, 2017] "New Perspective" Becomes SeniorVu's 500th Community

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017, SeniorVu has now added 500 senior living community partners to its lead generation and direct-to-consumer marketing automation platform. Reaching this major milestone in less than a year is a reflection of the momentum SeniorVu has continued to generate by offering an innovative and affordable solution for the senior housing industry. "SeniorVu proved their value with just one move-in," says Ryan Novaczyk, President of New Perspective Senior Living. "Their flat-rate, pay-for-performance approach to lead generation allows us to effectively manage our budget." SeniorVu partners with multiple New Perspective communities. "When SeniorVu sends us a lead, they are qualified and exclusively ours," added Doug Anderson, VP of Marketing at New Perspective Senior Living. "Perhaps most important to us is that their marketing efforts use OUR brand not theirs." SeniorVu's clients range in size and demographic. Their commonality is a need to improve occupancy rates for a reasonable price.With an 82-million person database, SeniorVu can identify a community's future resident before they raise their hand, then market to those seniors and their adult children through various channels. SeniorVu's Family Advocate Managers nurture the relationship and qualify the lead and schedule the tour. Eliminating those tasks from a community's marketing team allows them to focus on closing the sale and welcoming their new resident. "Our passion for serving families and developing innovative solutions for communities is a potent combination," says Tim Donnelly, President & CEO of SoftVu, the company behind the SeniorVu product. "For 17 years we've generated tremendous results using similar technology in other industries. It's very exciting to serve an industry that provides such a valuable service to seniors and their families." Many of SeniorVu's highly trained Family Advocate Managers come from the senior living industry. Those who don't, go through rigorous training to understand the industry, giving communities the confidence that their future residents are being handled with care.

SeniorVu is a state-of-the-art lead generation and marketing automation platform that uses sophisticated machine-learning algorithm technology combined with big data to find future residents for senior living communities. Their team of Family Advocate Managers qualifies those leads and schedules tours for seniors and their adult children who are ready to purchase. Contact Valissa Smith, VP, Strategic Communications

