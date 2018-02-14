|
New Roku OS 8 Delivers Enhanced Entertainment Features
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced Roku® OS 8, delivering
enhanced features that add convenience and value to a Roku TV user's
streaming experience. With a focus on bridging the gap between free,
local broadcast TV received via HDTV antennas and streaming, the company
unveiled several new Roku TV features today, including a Smart Guide
that shows over-the-air (OTA) broadcast TV and streaming options to help
customers search for, find and discover entertainment. Other new
features included in the update allow for easier search and voice
control, such as enhanced voice commands allowing a user to launch
streaming channels, switch inputs or control their Roku TV; TV
Everywhere (TVE) single sign-on to eliminate having to enter login
credentials multiple times; an updated 4K Spotlight Channel and more.
"At Roku, we love TV and we're focused on making it better for
everyone," said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku.
"Roku OS 8 delivers on our key pillars of ease, content and value. These
new features make the entertainment experience more enjoyable for our
customers, while solving some of the biggest pain points when watching
TV today."
SEAMLESS ENTERTAINMENT FOR ROKU TV USERS USING OVER-THE-AIR ANTENNAS
-
Smart Guide: An electronic program guide for Roku TVs that
seamlessly integrates information for local broadcast TV via an
antenna with streaming options allowing customers to search for, find
and discover entertainment. The guide provides program information for
local antenna broadcast TV channels from seven days in the past to up
to 14 days in the future. Smart Guide also integrates the More Ways to
Watch feature so users can see additional streaming options, such as: watch
a movie or show from the beginning, see more episodes or browse
similar entertainment. Over time, Smart Guide will even identify
favorite bradcast channels available over-the-air by placing most
viewed channels at the top of the program guide.
-
Roku Search for Over-the-Air Content: Local antenna broadcast
TV options are now included in Roku Search results for Roku TV
customers who use a TV antenna to receive free local broadcast TV.
Roku search already spans across 500+ streaming channels and now, when
a TV antenna is connected, will include results for local broadcast TV
along with streaming options sorted by what is free or lowest cost for
the viewer. Users can also search for antenna TV content via the Roku
mobile app.
-
Voice Control: Roku TVs now feature voice controls to make it
easy to switch inputs, tune to a local antenna broadcast channel,
launch a streaming channel and more. Voice controls for Roku TVs can
be used via enhanced remotes with the microphone button or through the
free Roku mobile app for iOS® and Android (News - Alert)™ mobile devices.
-
Fast TV Start: Allows a Roku TV to start quickly and launch a
streaming or antenna TV channel in seconds simply using a voice
command. For example, a user can say "launch Hulu (News - Alert)" and the TV will
turn on and open the Hulu streaming channel. Or, if they say, "tune to
ABC," the TV will turn on and tune to the local ABC station if an
antenna is connected to the Roku TV.
-
Private Listening for Over-the-Air Content: Roku TV users with
an antenna connected to their TV can now use private listening to hear
audio for local antenna broadcast content either using their mobile
device via the Roku mobile app or through the headphone jack on the
remote control on select Roku TV models. This feature is also
available for streaming.
QUICKER, EASIER ACCESS TO CONTENT FOR ALL ROKU DEVICES
-
Enhanced Voice Features: Voice search now includes natural
language understanding and can search for movies, shows, actors and
directors, or even launch streaming channels, in a more conversational
tone. For example, a user can say things like, "show me movies with
Tom Hanks," "launch Hulu," or even more detailed searches such as
"show me comedies with Will Ferrell."
-
TV Everywhere Single Sign-On: TVE single sign-on, available for
pay TV customers, eliminates the need to log in to TVE channels
repeatedly. Customers who subscribe to Dish, Cox, AT&T (News - Alert) and hundreds of
other providers will enjoy the convenience of single sign-on when
using 30 TVE channels. More providers are expected to be added to the
feature over time.
-
4K Spotlight Channel Update: The redesigned Roku 4K Spotlight
Channel makes it easier than ever to find 4K, HDR (News - Alert) and Dolby Vision™
content available on the Roku platform for players and TVs that
support these standards. The 4K Spotlight Channel now features a new
navigation menu to help users quickly select the type of content they
wish to view, inclusion of more content categories to easily browse by
genre, and the option to choose from multiple streaming channels if a
movie or show is available from more than one provider.
In addition, a variety of other enhancements and bug fixes were also
included. Roku OS 8 release notes are available here.
Availability
Roku OS 8 will begin rolling out to Roku players in early October, and
Roku TV models beginning in November. The software update is expected to
rollout to all Roku devices by the end of the year.
About Roku, Inc.
Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) pioneered streaming for the TV and aspires to
power every TV in the world. As of the end of June 2017, Roku OS powered
TV streaming for 15+ million monthly active accounts which streamed
nearly 7 billion hours of video and music in the first half of 2017.
Roku is known for streaming innovation and high customer engagement,
offering content providers and video advertisers the best way to reach
streaming audiences. Roku streaming players and Roku TV models are
available in 10 countries through direct retail sales and licensing
arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. The company was founded
by Anthony Wood, inventor of the DVR. Roku is headquartered in Los
Gatos, Calif. U.S.
Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other
countries.
