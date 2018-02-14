|
|[October 02, 2017]
|
New DXC Technology QuickStarts Offerings Accelerate Digital Business Solutions for Global Enterprises
DXC
Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end
IT services company, today introduced 16 QuickStarts
offerings designed to help clients plan, pilot and test enterprise and
cloud applications software, accelerating their digital business
solutions.
These offerings help organizations determine how they can develop an
architected and reliable blueprint for the future with software from DXC
and strategic partners SAP, Oracle, Microsoft (News - Alert), ServiceNow, IBM, Workday
and Salesforce. QuickStarts mitigate the risks associated with digital
transformation by allowing clients to try new technologies and test
implementation strategies aligned to their business needs and
unique requirements.
"Our clients are eager to make investments in digital technology, but
they also expect to see the immediate, tangible value it promises to
deliver," said Troy Richardson,
senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise & Cloud
Applications, DXC. "These DXC QuickStarts provide them with an early
view into potential business outcomes that will ultimately ensure
they're making the right software investment for long-term benefit."
Union Insurance, one of the fastest growing regional insurers in the
Middle East, is a prime example of the success clients are having with
QuickStarts. "After previewing DXC's AWS QuickStarts offering, it was
clear the offering would successfully support Union's migration of its
entire IT infrastructure workload to AWS," said Anshul Srivastav, CIO,
Union Insurance, Middle East. "This is a 'first of its kind'
transformational deal in this region and marks a major milestone in our
strategic digital transformation journey."
"Today's business moves at a fast pace, which requires our clients to be
agile, swift and decisive when taking action on their transformational
imperatives," said Larry Stack, senior vice president, Global Sales
Leader, DXC. "Our QuickStarts offerings are designed to help clients
test before they invest with zero disruption, minimal risk and maximum
business benefit."
DXC QuickStarts for Enterprise and Cloud Applications include:
The new QuickStarts are part of a portfolio of nearly 40 QuickStarts for
digital transformation across DXC's nine offering families, including
those with strategic partner AWS. To learn more about DXC QuickStarts
for Enterprise and Cloud Applications, visit: www.dxc.technology/quickstarts.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology is the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT
services company, helping clients harness the power of innovation to
thrive on change. Created by the merger of CSC (News - Alert) and the Enterprise
Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology serves
nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries. The
company's technology independence, global talent and extensive partner
network combine to deliver powerful next-generation IT services and
solutions. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate
citizens globally. For more information, visit http://dxc.technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171002005273/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]