New DXC Technology QuickStarts Offerings Accelerate Digital Business Solutions for Global Enterprises

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today introduced 16 QuickStarts offerings designed to help clients plan, pilot and test enterprise and cloud applications software, accelerating their digital business solutions.

These offerings help organizations determine how they can develop an architected and reliable blueprint for the future with software from DXC and strategic partners SAP, Oracle, Microsoft (News - Alert) , ServiceNow, IBM, Workday and Salesforce. QuickStarts mitigate the risks associated with digital transformation by allowing clients to try new technologies and test implementation strategies aligned to their business needs and unique requirements.

"Our clients are eager to make investments in digital technology, but they also expect to see the immediate, tangible value it promises to deliver," said Troy Richardson, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise & Cloud Applications, DXC. "These DXC QuickStarts provide them with an early view into potential business outcomes that will ultimately ensure they're making the right software investment for long-term benefit."

Union Insurance, one of the fastest growing regional insurers in the Middle East, is a prime example of the success clients are having with QuickStarts. "After previewing DXC's AWS QuickStarts offering, it was clear the offering would successfully support Union's migration of its entire IT infrastructure workload to AWS," said Anshul Srivastav, CIO, Union Insurance, Middle East. "This is a 'first of its kind' transformational deal in this region and marks a major milestone in our strategic digital transformation journey."

"Today's business moves at a fast pace, which requires our clients to be agile, swift and decisive when taking action on their transformational imperatives," said Larry Stack, senior vice president, Global Sales Leader, DXC. "Our QuickStarts offerings are designed to help clients test before they invest with zero disruption, minimal risk and maximum business benefit."

