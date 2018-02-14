[October 02, 2017] New Digital Servo Driver Improves Speed and Precision for Laser Beam Steering

Cambridge Technology Launches DC3000 Plus for laser marking applications BEDFORD, Massachusetts, Oct. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Technology, a business unit of Novanta Corporation ("Novanta"), announced today the launch of the DC3000 Plus, a new digital servo driver, adding to its product family of components and scan heads for laser beam steering. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/564334/Cambridge_Technology_Logo.jpg The DC3000 Plus builds on the success of its predecessor, the DC3000, which applies digital state space controller technology to optimize speed in laser marking applications. With increased drive current and improved thermal management, the DC3000 Plus now offers higher marking speed and it accurately drives larger mirrors faster. These improvements expand the product line's capabilities in laser converting, micromachining, high power welding, and additive manufacturing applications. "The new servo driver offers significant speed and performance advantages to our customers, including superir tracking performance and greater efficiency in high duty cycle applications," said Phil Martin, President, Cambridge Technology and Photonics Group President, Novanta. "Customers also benefit from the new self-calibration feature which streamlines integration of the DC3000 Plus into customers' systems and reduces machine downtime, simplifying service requirements." The DC3000 Plus is part of a suite of products designed to meet the demands of advanced manufacturing applications. Key features include: Increased precision for micro-vector scanning patterns in micromachining, wobble welding, and trepanning

Up to twice the throughput in high speed marking applications

Ease of integration and support with system diagnostics at each power-on and added protection from overheating during operation For more information about the DC3000 Plus digital servo driver, visit www.cambridgetechnology.com. Cambridge Technology offers a broad range of analog, digital, and hybrid laser beam steering solutions, partnering with customers to enable maximum performance in fully-integrated systems.

About Cambridge Technology and Novanta

For almost 50 years, the Cambridge Technology business of Novanta has developed innovative beam steering solutions, including polygon- and galvanometer-based optical scanning components, 2-axis and 3-axis scan heads, scanning subsystems, high power scanning heads, and controlling hardware and software. We collaborate with key OEMs to engineer products that meet their needs. Key market applications include advanced industrial processes including additive manufacturing, laser converting, laser marking, and via-hole drilling, and medical applications such as laser treatment and optical coherence tomography. Novanta (which trades publicly under its parent entity, Novanta Inc., NASDAQ: NOVT) is a trusted technology partner to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets, with deep proprietary expertise in photonics, vision and precision motion technologies. SOURCE Cambridge Technology

