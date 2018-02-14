[October 01, 2017] New Oracle PartnerNetwork Program Drives Oracle Customer Success

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle OpenWorld – To accelerate customers' digital transformation in the cloud, Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) today launched the Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer (CEI) program. The offering recognizes and rewards partners that continually demonstrate expertise, a successful track record, and superior customer satisfaction in delivering high-quality Oracle Software as a Service (SaaS) Cloud implementations to customers. Oracle is committed to delivering spectacular customer experiences across the Oracle Cloud portfolio. This applies to the entire customer lifecycle, but the implementation phase – including investment in the support and services our customers need – is particularly critical to customer success and satisfaction. The CEI program was developed to provide customers with a clear, objective and informative view of partner qualifications for implementing Oracle SaaS solutions. Through the OPN Solutions Catalog, customers are now able to easily identify and engage with partner firms that best align to their specific project needs. Access to this information helps customers minimize implementation risk, quickly adopt new cloud functionality, and continuously expand their Oracle Cloud footprint. Partners may qualify for CEI status with individual Oracle cloud service module(s) within defined geographies, and must meet a rigorous set of entry and ongoing engagement criteria in order to remain in the program. Firms that achieve CEI status will be able to further differentiate themselves in the market and receive the highest level of benefits and deeper engagement with Oracle. "The cloud continues to represent a tremendous opportunity not only for our customers, but also for our partner community," said Camillo Speroni, Vice President of Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. "As such, we remain committed to providing the intelligence and resources both parties need to make this transition as smooth and successful as possible. The CEI program was designed to recognize and support those partners that not only offer a marked expertise in Oracle Cloud solutions, but also a commitment to excellence in ensuring successful customer experiences and outcomes throughout the entire implementation process." The CEI program officially launched at Oracle OpenWorld during the OPNCentral Keynote, where Oracle executives outlined Oracle's cloud direction and strategy. The partner application process opened on June 28, 2017. A full list of CEI partners can be found on the Oracle PartnerNetwork portal. "As a regional partner with hubs in North America, Europe and ASEAN, the Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer program is an opportunity for us to showcase our specific expertise in Oracle Cloud implementations, giving us the ability to compete with larger global organizations within the scope and geography we specialize in," said Andy Bird, Founder and CEO, Inoapps. "We are thrilled that this new program recognizes implementation success and customer satisfaction—rather than focusing on only sales statistics—and allows us to set ourselves apart in the market as a proven leader in Oracle Cloud implementations." For more information about the CEI program, visit www.oracle.com/partners/goto/cei.

