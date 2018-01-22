|
|[September 29, 2017]
New Website, easyMedicare, to Launch October 1st to Help Consumers Navigate Medicare Insurance Plans
To help make it easier for consumers to navigate Medicare plans,
e-TeleQuote Insurance, Inc., a leading independent online insurance
agency, has announced the launch of easyMedicare. The new easyMedicare
website goes live on October 1, 2017, just in time for Medicare's Annual
Open Enrollment period.
Developed by the team from e-TeleQuote.com,
an online platform that has provided consumers with health insurance
plan options since 2011, easyMedicare was designed to help consumers
determine which Medicare plan best meets their specific needs, based on
their individual health and financial situation. With one phone call, a
consumer can compare plan options from many respected carriers, review
benefits and costs, and conveniently enroll with a licensed sales agent
in the selected plan. Thus, the process of choosing a Medicare plan is
made simple and easy.
easyMedicare is dedicated to serving consumers nationwide thrugh its
commitment to, and competence in, the Medicare field. With the launch of
the new brand and website, the company will continue to provide
consumers with personalized service and a simplified process by
understanding their needs and listening to their concerns. easyMedicare
remains carrier-neutral by focusing on being an advocate for the
consumer. The company believes the service it provides should always be
in the best interests of the client, helping customers to find a
Medicare plan that fits their specific needs.
"For many, choosing a Medicare plan can be confusing. We created
easyMedicare to help customers by walking them through their Medicare
plan options and giving them confidence in choosing a plan. With
easyMedicare, people are able to easily compare multiple plan options
with one easy call, thereby saving customers time, money, and the hassle
of shopping multiple plans on their own. We're very proud to offer this
service and to be able to help so many customers," said Anthony P.
Solazzo, CEO, e-TeleQuote.
The Medicare Annual Enrollment period begins on October 15 and ends on
December 7.
About e-TeleQuote and easyMedicare
e-TeleQuote Insurance, Inc. is an independent digital insurance agency
providing consumers the ability to purchase Medicare insurance from the
comfort of their homes. The company diligently researches available plan
options from multiple insurance carriers, helping consumers choose a
plan that best suits their needs. e-TeleQuote provides consumers
personal consultation through experienced licensed insurance agents who
suggest plan coverage options based on a customer's particular needs.
The company proudly serves tens of thousands of consumers annually
across the United States.
e-TeleQuote Insurance, Inc., earned the 113th spot on the 2016 Inc.
Magazine 5000 Ranking. The company also ranked #2 in growth among
all insurance sector companies nationwide.
