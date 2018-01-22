[September 29, 2017] New Website, easyMedicare, to Launch October 1st to Help Consumers Navigate Medicare Insurance Plans

To help make it easier for consumers to navigate Medicare plans, e-TeleQuote Insurance, Inc., a leading independent online insurance agency, has announced the launch of easyMedicare. The new easyMedicare website goes live on October 1, 2017, just in time for Medicare's Annual Open Enrollment period. Developed by the team from e-TeleQuote.com, an online platform that has provided consumers with health insurance plan options since 2011, easyMedicare was designed to help consumers determine which Medicare plan best meets their specific needs, based on their individual health and financial situation. With one phone call, a consumer can compare plan options from many respected carriers, review benefits and costs, and conveniently enroll with a licensed sales agent in the selected plan. Thus, the process of choosing a Medicare plan is made simple and easy. easyMedicare is dedicated to serving consumers nationwide thrugh its commitment to, and competence in, the Medicare field. With the launch of the new brand and website, the company will continue to provide consumers with personalized service and a simplified process by understanding their needs and listening to their concerns. easyMedicare remains carrier-neutral by focusing on being an advocate for the consumer. The company believes the service it provides should always be in the best interests of the client, helping customers to find a Medicare plan that fits their specific needs. "For many, choosing a Medicare plan can be confusing. We created easyMedicare to help customers by walking them through their Medicare plan options and giving them confidence in choosing a plan. With easyMedicare, people are able to easily compare multiple plan options with one easy call, thereby saving customers time, money, and the hassle of shopping multiple plans on their own. We're very proud to offer this service and to be able to help so many customers," said Anthony P. Solazzo, CEO, e-TeleQuote. The Medicare Annual Enrollment period begins on October 15 and ends on December 7.

About e-TeleQuote and easyMedicare e-TeleQuote Insurance, Inc. is an independent digital insurance agency providing consumers the ability to purchase Medicare insurance from the comfort of their homes. The company diligently researches available plan options from multiple insurance carriers, helping consumers choose a plan that best suits their needs. e-TeleQuote provides consumers personal consultation through experienced licensed insurance agents who suggest plan coverage options based on a customer's particular needs. The company proudly serves tens of thousands of consumers annually across the United States. e-TeleQuote Insurance, Inc., earned the 113th spot on the 2016 Inc. Magazine 5000 Ranking. The company also ranked #2 in growth among all insurance sector companies nationwide. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170929005620/en/

