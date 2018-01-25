|
New Relic Announces FutureStack: Sydney, Bringing Together Cloud and DevOps Leaders
Digital intelligence leader New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) today announced that for the first time the
company will go to Sydney as part of the company's FutureStack Global
Tour. Following successful events in London, Berlin, and New York, on
October 24, FutureStack:
Sydney will bring together Australia's most innovative teams to
share how they are building and running modern digital businesses.
Featured FutureStack: Sydney speakers include:
-
Airtasker - Paul Keen, Chief Technology Officer
-
Amaysim - Peter James, Head of IT Operations
-
carsales.com Ltd - Mo Abbas, DevOps Lead
-
Domino's - Phill Harrys, Group Digital Development Director, Domino's
-
Telstra (News - Alert) - Kannan Alagappan, SVP Software Engineering
-
THE ICONIC - Oliver Brennan, Head of Development
New Relic CEO and founder Lew Cirne will deliver the keynote address on
the company's vision for helping Australian businesses increase the
velocity of their digital transformations and build high-performing
systems at scale. Customer-led sessions will help attendees navigate key
cloud and DevOps issues, including how to optimize and accelerate cloud
adoption, performance monitoring best practices, and why having complete
visibility across the entire customer lifecycle is vital to business
transformation. Finally, the event will feature hands-on product
training to prepare for New Relic APM (News - Alert) certification.
"New Relic has seen phenomenal customer success across the Asia Pacific
region, particularly after establishing a local presence in Australia.
We are excited to bring the FutureStack experience to Sydney for the
first time," said Greg Taylor, group vice president, JPAC, New Relic.
"There is a strong appetite in the region from both large and small
companies who are looking to modernise into digital businesses and learn
how to move to the cloud faster. We are excited to dig into both of
these important issues at FutureStack."
FutureStack: Sydney event details
-
When: October 24, 2017
-
Where: ICC Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre
-
Registration: Tickets are now available;
admission is free, with an optional donation to Code
Club Australia, a network of coding clubs for Aussie kids aged 9-11
All events, dates, prices, topics and speakers are subject to change
without notice. More information on FutureStack Sydney can be found at https://www.futurestack.com/sydney/apex/newrelicsydneyindex.
