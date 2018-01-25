[September 28, 2017] New Relic Announces FutureStack: Sydney, Bringing Together Cloud and DevOps Leaders

Digital intelligence leader New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) today announced that for the first time the company will go to Sydney as part of the company's FutureStack Global Tour. Following successful events in London, Berlin, and New York, on October 24, FutureStack: Sydney will bring together Australia's most innovative teams to share how they are building and running modern digital businesses. Featured FutureStack: Sydney speakers include: Airtasker - Paul Keen, Chief Technology Officer

Amaysim - Peter James, Head of IT Operations

carsales.com Ltd - Mo Abbas, DevOps Lead

Domino's - Phill Harrys, Group Digital Development Director, Domino's

Telstra (News - Alert) - Kannan Alagappan, SVP Software Engineering

THE ICONIC - Oliver Brennan, Head of Development New Relic CEO and founder Lew Cirne will deliver the keynote address on the company's vision for helping Australian businesses increase the velocity of their digital transformations and build high-performing systems at scale. Customer-led sessions will help attendees navigate key cloud and DevOps issues, including how to optimize and accelerate cloud adoption, performance monitoring best practices, and why having complete visibility across the entire customer lifecycle is vital to business transformation. Finally, the event will feature hands-on product training to prepare for New Relic APM (News - Alert) certification. "New Relic has seen phenomenal customer success across the Asia Pacific region, particularly after establishing a local presence in Australia. We are excited to bring the FutureStack experience to Sydney for the first time," said Greg Taylor, group vice president, JPAC, New Relic. "There is a strong appetite in the region from both large and small companies who are looking to modernise into digital businesses and learn how to move to the cloud faster. We are excited to dig into both of these important issues at FutureStack." FutureStack: Sydney event details When: October 24, 2017

October 24, 2017 Where: ICC Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre

ICC Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre Registration: Tickets are now available; admission is free, with an optional donation to Code Club Australia, a network of coding clubs for Aussie kids aged 9-11 All events, dates, prices, topics and speakers are subject to change without notice. More information on FutureStack Sydney can be found at https://www.futurestack.com/sydney/apex/newrelicsydneyindex. About New Relic

New Relic is a leading digital intelligence company, delivering full-stack visibility and analytics to over 40 percent of the Fortune 100. The New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform provides actionable insights to drive digital business. Companies of all sizes trust New Relic to monitor application and infrastructure performance so they can quickly resolve issues, and improve digital customer experiences.

