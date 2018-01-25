[September 28, 2017] New Study from SuperData Research and Digital River Reveals Six Strategies for Digital Game Companies to Monetize Their PC Games

Digital River (News - Alert) , Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service solutions, announced a new study looking at forces in the PC games industry that are shaping monetization strategies and ways game publishers can defend against illicit gray-market transactions. Titled, "Defend Your Kingdom: What Game Publishers Need to Know about Monetization and Fraud," Digital River commissioned the study from SuperData Research, a leading provider of digital games research. To discuss the research and its findings, Joost (News - Alert) van Dreunen, CEO and co-founder of SuperData Research, will join Jeremy Coker, vice president of games and entertainment at Digital River for a free, live webinar on October 3. To register, please visit http://driv.ws/hb. Webinar attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the full research paper. Today, more PC game developers use a "games as a service" model in which they continually release new items and updates to extend the lifetime of a title and improve player experiences. This has increased the threat of fraud, however, as hackers and fraudsters sell illicitly-obtained game items and upgrades on third-party sites, leading to lost revenue for publishers and negative experiences for players. The research and webinar will explore how PC game publishers and developers can minimize fraud regardless of how they monetize their game titles by: Adding safeguards like trade waiting periods and blackouts for new accounts.

Investing in proper payment safeguards to stop fraud at the point of sale and deprive markets of illegitimate game keys.

Clearly stating which third-party sites are authorized to sell their products, since consumers are becoming aware o the issues with gray-market fraud.

Providing a safe and streamlined storefront to attract players and keep more revenue while protecting all parties from fraud. "With the digital gaming market growing 10 percent in the last year alone, the threat of fraud has grown with it. Game publishers have created new models to take advantage of consumer habits and increase revenue streams, but haven't accounted for increased illicit activity in those new models," says Coker. "Developers and publishers need to find creative solutions to combat fraud while continuing to meet player desires and monetizing their games. This research outlines how publishers can quickly and effectively protect revenue streams while furthering relationships with their core player base." About Digital River, Inc.

