|[September 28, 2017]
New Study from SuperData Research and Digital River Reveals Six Strategies for Digital Game Companies to Monetize Their PC Games
Digital River (News - Alert), Inc., a leading global provider of Commerce-as-a-Service
solutions, announced a new study looking at forces in the PC games
industry that are shaping monetization strategies and ways game
publishers can defend against illicit gray-market transactions. Titled,
"Defend Your Kingdom: What Game Publishers Need to Know about
Monetization and Fraud," Digital River commissioned the study from
SuperData Research, a leading provider of digital games research.
To discuss the research and its findings, Joost (News - Alert) van Dreunen, CEO and
co-founder of SuperData Research, will join Jeremy Coker, vice president
of games and entertainment at Digital River for a free, live webinar
on October 3. To register, please visit http://driv.ws/hb.
Webinar attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the full research
paper.
Today, more PC game developers use a "games as a service" model in which
they continually release new items and updates to extend the lifetime of
a title and improve player experiences. This has increased the threat of
fraud, however, as hackers and fraudsters sell illicitly-obtained game
items and upgrades on third-party sites, leading to lost revenue for
publishers and negative experiences for players. The research and webinar
will explore how PC game publishers and developers can minimize fraud
regardless of how they monetize their game titles by:
-
Adding safeguards like trade waiting periods and blackouts for new
accounts.
-
Investing in proper payment safeguards to stop fraud at the point of
sale and deprive markets of illegitimate game keys.
-
Clearly stating which third-party sites are authorized to sell their
products, since consumers are becoming aware o the issues with
gray-market fraud.
-
Providing a safe and streamlined storefront to attract players and
keep more revenue while protecting all parties from fraud.
"With the digital gaming market growing 10 percent in the last year
alone, the threat of fraud has grown with it. Game publishers have
created new models to take advantage of consumer habits and increase
revenue streams, but haven't accounted for increased illicit activity in
those new models," says Coker. "Developers and publishers need to find
creative solutions to combat fraud while continuing to meet player
desires and monetizing their games. This research outlines how
publishers can quickly and effectively protect revenue streams while
furthering relationships with their core player base."
