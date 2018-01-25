|
|[September 28, 2017]
|
New Infostretch Predictive and Prescriptive QA Services Streamline Test Automation
Enterprise digital solutions provider Infostretch
today announced a new suite of services to harness the power of data
analytics for more intelligent, efficient software test automation.
Using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms,
Infostretch's Predictive and Prescriptive QA services not only help
organizations leverage test automation data, but also help anticipate
defects early to speed cycle time and improve quality.
In the age of digital enablement, delivering quality at speed in the
software lifecycle is a business imperative. Accelerating digital
transformation requires organizations to clearly define requirements,
utilize the right infrastructure, apply proven processes and deploy
analytics, all in record time. Infostretch's Predictive and Prescriptive
QA harnesses the power of analytics to help organizations streamline and
speed up test automation and accelerate their digital maturity. It
allows organizations to take full advantage of the insights held in the
large volumes of structured and unstructured data available from defect
management tools and test automation results.
Infostretch's Predictive and Prescriptive QA leverages Quality
Engineering expertise,
processes
and tools
such as QMetry
Wisdom to help organizations:
-
Reduce testing cycles by optimizing testing processes
-
Predict defect ranges and the risk of modules for next versions
-
Assess application lifecycle efficiency drivers
-
Prioritize under-performing test use cases for greatest impact
-
Identify the right types of testing and resources needed for
optimization
-
Convert unstructured data to usable information to optimize test
automation.
"Machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques are rapidly
re-defining the technology landscape. Now there is a way for
organizations to leverage these techniques to speed up the software
lifecycle and improve quality of outcomes," said Rutesh Shah,
Infostretch Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "With Predictive and
Prescriptive QA, enterprises can take full advantage of powerful data
analytics and intelligence to maximize test automation efficiency and
effectiveness."
"AI technologies are profoundly disrupting software development," said
Katy Ring, Research Director, 451 Research (News - Alert). "Technologies such as
machine learning, natural language processing, deep analytics and
business rules are enhancing what's possible at every stage of the
lifecycle. Infostretch's Predictive QA has been developed with
enterprise test automation in mind to enable them to leverage a range of
AI technologies."
"A combination of AI technologies like advanced machine learning, deep
learning, natural language processing, and business rules will have an
impact on all steps of the software development life cycle, helping
developers build better software faster. AI will disrupt how developers
build applications and the nature of the applications they build." - Diego
Lo Giudice, How AI Will Change Software Development And
Applications, Forrester (News - Alert) Research, Inc., October 13, 2016
To find out more about Predictive and Prescriptive QA, visit https://www.infostretch.com/predictive-quality-assurance/
or contact
us.
To get a free, no-obligation QE maturity model assessment, visit http://resources.infostretch.com/qe-assessment.
About Infostretch
Infostretch is a digital-first professional services firm. By combining
in-depth experience with ready-made tools, frameworks, technologies and
partnerships, Infostretch helps enterprises get digital right, the first
time. With an experienced team of digital technologists, Infostretch
offers Digital Strategy, Digital Development, DevOps, Quality
Engineering, Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics and Mobility services. The
company is trusted by leading Fortune 100 companies as well as emerging
innovators to deliver solutions that work seamlessly across channels,
leverage predictive analytics to optimize the software lifecycle, and
support continuous innovation. For more information on how solutions and
services from Infostretch accelerate digital transformation, visit www.infostretch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170928005315/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]