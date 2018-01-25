|
New Survey Finds 21 Percent of Americans Report Personal Experience with Medical Errors
The vast majority of Americans are having positive experiences with the
health care system, but 21 percent of adults report having personally
experienced a medical error, according to a new
national survey released today by the IHI/NPSF Lucian Leape
Institute and NORC at the University of Chicago. The survey further
finds that, when errors do occur, they often have lasting impact on the
patient's physical health, emotional health, financial well-being, or
family relationships.
The nationwide survey of more than 2,500 adults was conducted by NORC
from May 12-June 26, 2017. The survey expands on a 1997 survey conducted
by the National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF), which merged with the Institute
for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) earlier this year.
Beyond personally experiencing errors, 31 percent of Americans report
that someone else whose care they were closely involved with experienced
an error. The new survey finds that ambulatory settings are a frequent
site of medical errors, and that errors related to diagnosis and
patient-provider communications are the most commonly reported.
Among the survey's other notable findings:
-
Nearly half of those who perceived that an error had occurred brought
it to the attention of medical personnel or other staff at the health
care facility.
-
Most respondents believe that, while health care providers are chiefly
responsible for patient safety, patients and their families also have
a role to play.
-
When asked what caused the medical error they experienced, people
identified, on average, at last seven different factors.
"The survey results show that Americans recognize that patient safety is
a critically important, but complex, issue," says Tejal K. Gandhi,
MD, MPH, CPPS, Chief Clinical and Safety Officer, IHI, and President
of the IHI/NPSF Lucian Leape Institute. "The focus on diagnostic errors
and the outpatient settings closely parallels other research in this
area and confirms that health care improvers need to take a systems
approach to safety that encompasses all settings of care, not just
hospitals."
Few Americans worry about patient safety personally. More than 8 in 10
believe that patient safety is the responsibility of health care
providers, hospital leaders and administrators, as well as family
members and patients.
"Studies have looked at the physical and financial hardships associated
with medical errors. This new survey is notable for highlighting how
medical harm impacts emotional health and family relationships," says Linda
K. Kenney, President, Medically Induced Trauma Support
Services, and a prominent patient advocate. "I think one of the most
valuable findings is the degree to which patients are willing, and
expect, to be involved in their care. The fact that many people who
experienced an error spoke up about it confirms that patients and
families are vital to informing health care organizations about harm and
how to prevent it in the future."
The survey will be among the topics on the agenda at the 10th
Annual IHI/NPSF Lucian Leape Institute Forum & Keynote Dinner taking
place today in Newton, Massachusetts.
The survey was conducted with support from Medtronic, inaugural funder
of the IHI/NPSF Lucian Leape Institute. The study design, analysis, and
report are solely the responsibility of the authors and were in no way
influenced or shaped by Medtronic.
About the Survey
The survey featured a nationally representative sample of 2,536 adults
using the AmeriSpeak Panel, the probability-based panel of NORC at the
University of Chicago. The sample also included an oversample of low
socioeconomic status adults with less than a high school education and a
household income of less than $50,000 a year (n=524). Interviews were
completed online and using landlines and cell phones from May 12 to June
26, 2017. Results have a margin of sampling error of +/- 3.2 percentage
points. More information about the survey and reports can be found at: http://www.ihi.org/about/news/Pages/New-Survey-Looks-at-Patient-Experiences-With-MedicalError.aspx
About IHI/NPSF
The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and the National Patient
Safety Foundation (NPSF) began working together as one organization in
May 2017. The newly formed entity is committed to using its combined
knowledge and resources to focus and energize the patient safety agenda
in order to build systems of safety across the continuum of care. Visit ihi.org/patientsafety.
About NORC at the University of Chicago
NORC
at the University of Chicago is an objective and non-partisan
research institution that delivers reliable data and rigorous analysis
to guide critical programmatic, business, and policy decisions. Since
1941, NORC has conducted groundbreaking studies, created and applied
innovative methods and tools, and advanced principles of scientific
integrity and collaboration. Today, government, corporate, and nonprofit
clients around the world partner with NORC to transform increasingly
complex information into useful knowledge.
