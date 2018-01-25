|
|[September 28, 2017]
|
New Majesco Report Highlights Changes Being Forced on Insurers as Several Orthodoxies Traditionally Underpinning the Industry are Challenged
A new thought leadership report sponsored and published by Majesco (NYSE
MKT:MJCO), a global provider of core insurance software and consulting
services for insurance business transformation, titled Changing
Insurance for the Digital Age, was co-written with David Smith (News - Alert),
CEO of Global Futures and Foresight (GFF). The report provides GFF's
view on the disruption and change within the global insurance market,
with Majesco points of view highlighted. Mr. Smith is the keynote at
Majesco's upcoming customer conference, Convergence (News - Alert) 2017, on October
1-3, 2017 and will be discussing the content in more detail along with
action steps each insurer can take.
"Structures and processes within the organization must address the key
problems insurers face, from customer experience to technology and new
business models," commented David Smith, CEO of Global Futures and
Foresight. "There is little evidence - across all industries - that
structures supporting future leadership are in place; whilst the future
is digital, only 5 percent of organizations possess a strong digital
leadership development program, 65 percent have no such program, and 30
percent admit to having a weak or very weak leadership pipeline.
Existing IT departments may not have the expertise or time to handle the
sizeable technical aspects of digital transformation. Insurers could
therefore look to partner or invest in third parties with relevant
expertise."
The report notes that players across the range of insurance industry
segments are being confronted with deep-seated change in consumer
behavior, employee expectations, rapidly evolving technology and a
quickening of the business environment. Opportunities will increasingly
need to be 'discovered' since technology alone does not constitute a
strategy nor is it plug and play in the sense that a new tech overlay
cannot compensate for a fundamental legacy infrastructure - whether
mindset, technology or organizational.
Furthermore, the report highlights that change is being forced on
insurers, whether they like it or not, as several of the orthodoxies
traditionally underpinning the industry are being challenged and
disrupted. Consumer expectations are increasingly being set in unrelated
or adjacent industries, technologies allow start-ups to compete using
customer-centricity as opposed to tradition as their value offering,
while a new insurance paradigm is being crafted regardless of whether
incumbents choose, or are able, to play in this area.
"It is a new age of insurance - a digital age. Each and every day,
insurers must recommit to their business strategies and their
renaissance journeys," commented Denise Garth SVP of Strategic
Marketing, Industry Relations and Innovation at Majesco. "Insurers must
avoid falling into an operational trap or resorting to traditional
thinking. Rising to the competitive forefront requires companies to
rethink their business models and realign them with the customer needs
and the expectations of those who will be their customers for the next
10-20 years, not those from the past 10-20 years."
The new thought leadership report, Changing
Insurance in the Digital Age, is available on the Majesco
website to download, or you can request a copy via email, info@majesco.com.
About Global Futures and Foresight
Global Futures and Foresight is a research and consulting organisation
that helps organisations be better prepared to embrace change, innovate
and develop new strategies and solutions and helps clients to avoid the
risk of being blindsided by external disruptive change. For more
details, contact at www.thegff.com.
About Majesco
Insurance business transformation is a journey of change and
revitalization, a renaissance of Insurance. Approximately 150 insurance
companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group/ Employee Benefits are
transforming their businesses with Majesco's solutions. Our market
leading software and consulting services uniquely underpin the entire
insurance value chain and are designed to empower insurers with the
agility, innovation and speed needed to meet their transformation
opportunities. Majesco's solutions include policy management, new
business / underwriting, rating, billing, claims management,
distribution management, BI/ analytics, predictive modeling, digital
platform with mobile and portal, testing services, cloud services,
bureau and content services, transformation services, consulting
services and more. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170928005409/en/
