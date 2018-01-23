[September 27, 2017] New Individual Market Plan, Medica with CHI Health, Introduced in Nebraska and Iowa

Medica and CHI Health today announced a new health plan option for individuals and families in Nebraska and in southwestern Iowa. The plan, Medica with CHI HealthSM, will be available November 1, 2017 when the Open Enrollment Period for 2018 begins. A variety of benefit design options are available, including copay plans, health savings account compatible plans, and a catastrophic plan for those who qualify. Enrollment in the plan is available on the Iowa and Nebraska Health Insurance Marketplace (HealthCare.gov) for coverage on or after January 1, 2018. Medica with CHI Health is available to Nebraska residents who live in the following counties: Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Hall, Johnson, Lancaster, Nance, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Thayer and Washington. The plan also is available to Iowa residents in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties. Medica with CHI Health members receive care from providers in the UniNet Healthcare Network in partnership with CHI Health. Network providers can be found at medica.com/uninet after October 1, 2017 when the "window shopping" period of the 2018 Open Enrollment Period beings. Additionally, care for certain transplants, rare cancers and other complex medical conditions is available through the Mayo Clinic Centers of Excellence program. An allowance for transportation, lodging and living expenses for the patient and one travel companion is included. Other key features ofthe plan include access to virtual care, quick care and urgent care. Virtual care allows members to have a virtual visit consultation with a provider to diagnose and treat a variety of medical issues through secure video on a computer or phone. Quick care features access to walk-in clinics inside Hy-Vee stores and other locations, while urgent care provides prompt, high-quality medical attention for non-life threatening illnesses and injuries. Medica with CHI Health also features the Healthy Living with Medica program, a personalized wellness program with reward and discounts earned for participation. "Medica and CHI Health are committed to making care more efficient and accessible in Iowa and Nebraska," said Geoff Bartsh, Medica vice president for individual and family business. Medica with CHI Health does that by providing a seamless care experience." "UniNet and CHI Health are excited about this new health plan option with Medica," said Ann Oasan, President of UniNet. "This allows us to improve the quality of care in Nebraska and Iowa while controlling the costs of healthcare."

Medica with CHI Health is one of two plan options available to individuals and families in Nebraska from Medica in 2018. "Our commitment to Nebraska continues to be demonstrated through our continued product portfolio diversification," said Bartsh. "Medica Insure, our market entrance product in 2016, will continue to be offered in 93counties in Nebraska. Medica is committed to working collaboratively with care systems to provide a range of product offerings to meet the needs of the individual market in Nebraska and Iowa." Medica with CHI Health was created under the Affordable Care Act as it existed in the summer of 2017. If the Iowa Insurance Division's Stopgap Measure is implemented, Medica's products and service area in Iowa would change. About Medica Medica (medica.com) is a health services company headquartered in Minneapolis and active in the Upper Midwest. The non-profit company provides health care coverage in the employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Medica also offers national network coverage to employers who have employees outside the Medica regional network. Medica's vision is to be trusted in the community for our unwavering commitment to high quality, affordable health care. About CHI Health CHI Health is a regional health network with a unified mission: nurturing the healing ministry of the Church while creating healthier communities. Headquartered in Omaha, the combined organization consists of 14 hospitals, two stand-alone behavioral health facilities, more than 150 employed physician practice locations and more than 14,000 employees in Nebraska and southwestern Iowa. CHI Health is part of Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), a national nonprofit health system based in Englewood, Colorado. The faith-based system operates in 18 states and includes 103 hospitals, as well as long-term care, assisted- and residential living communities; community health services organizations; home health agencies and outpatient facilities and services. In fiscal year 2016, CHI provided more than $1.1 billion in financial assistance and community benefit. CHI generated operating revenues of $15.9 billion and has total assets of approximately $22.7 billion. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170927005973/en/

