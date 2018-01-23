[September 27, 2017] New York Times Bestselling Author Judy Blume Joins MasterClass to Teach Writing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier online education platform MasterClass announced today that The New York Times bestselling author Judy Blume will teach her first ever online class. The class is available for pre-enrollment starting today exclusively at www.masterclass.com/jbl. Blume has sold over 85 million copies of her books worldwide, including Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret; Blubber; Forever; Summer Sisters; and the five-book series about the irrepressible Fudge. With a career that spans more than fifty years, Blume has been recognized as a Library of Congress Living Legend, was awarded the 2004 National Book Foundation medal for distinguished contribution to American letters, received the Margaret A. Edwards Award for Lifetime Achievement from the American Library Association, and in 2017, The E.B. White lifetime achievement award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. She serves on the boards of the Author's Guild, the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, the Key West Literary Seminar, and the National Coalition Against Censorship. In her MasterClass, Blume will teach how to write stories people love. Students will learn how to take their own personal experiences and turn them into fiction for all ages. The class covers creating vivid characters, writing realistic dialogue, plot, rewriting, and editing. In addition, Blume shares exclusive excerpts from the security notebook she created before writing her latest novel for adults, In the Unlikely Event. "This is my chance to share my experiences, my process, and what I've learned in fifty years of writing, in the hope that it will inspire and encourage you, and maybe even light your fire," said Judy Blume, MasterClass instructor. "Fr an entire generation of Americans (including my own), Judy Blume's honest adult voice became a central part of growing up. She taught us about topics no one else would even mention. As a result, her books were banned from libraries across the country, while at the same time her characters were being cherished by millions. The lessons she shares in her class will help those who write for children, but also those who write for adults. Her passion for storytelling will encourage writers of all ages. Plus, she's just a lot of fun!" said CEO and Co-Founder David Rogier of MasterClass. MasterClass is an online education company that provides classes from world-renowned instructors, making it possible for anyone to learn from the best. Each class offers a unique learning experience, including video lessons from the instructor, interactive exercises, course materials, peer interaction, and more. All classes are available online for individual purchase at www.masterclass.com. ABOUT MASTERCLASS

Established in 2015, the San Francisco-based company was founded on the idea that everyone should have "access to genius." The premier online education platform provides affordable, engaging, and inspirational online classes taught by world-renowned instructors.. Each class offers a unique learning experience which includes video lessons, interactive exercises, a series of course materials, peer interaction, and more. MasterClass' current roster of courses includes Christina Aguilera (singing), Kevin Spacey (acting), Usher (performance), Gordon Ramsay (cooking), Serena Williams (tennis), James Patterson (writing), Dustin Hoffman (acting), Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Reba McEntire (country music), Deadmau5 (music production), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Shonda Rhimes (writing for television), Steve Martin (comedy), David Mamet (dramatic writing), and Jane Goodall (conservation). Most recently, the company announced pre-enrollment for Martin Scorsese (filmmaking), Frank Gehry (design and architecture), Diane von Furstenberg (how to build a fashion brand), Herbie Hancock (jazz), and Garry Kasparov (chess). For more information, please visit www.masterclass.com.

