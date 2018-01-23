|
[September 27, 2017]
|
New NSTA Press Book Provides Lessons to Help Middle Schoolers Prepare for High School Biology
Toward
High School Biology: Understanding Growth in Living Things
is designed to help students overcome many common conceptual
difficulties and provide the foundation in biochemistry that students
will need for high school biology and beyond. The new NSTA
Press book helps students connect core ideas about chemical
reactions to the biological phenomena of growth and repair in plants and
animals. Students first investigate easily observed changes in physical
science contexts, such as the rusting of a metal bicycle. Then, they
explore more complex changes that take place inside living organisms,
such as the production of human muscles. Legos, ball-and-stick models,
videos, and a variety of print manipulatives help students grasp the
underlying science principles.
Developed by the American
Association for the Advancement of Science's Project 2061 team, Toward
High School Biology was field tested extensively. Results show that
students who used the unit had significant learning gains compared with
students who used other materials. The unit's lessons integrate all
three dimensions of science learning, with a strong emphasis on
supporting students in developing evidence-based explanations. The book
includes 19 carefully sequenced lessons and activities that align with Next
Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and are easy
to use. The Teacher
Edition should be used in conjunction with the Student
Edition, which provides complete lesson plans and instructions for
carrying out the activities.
For additional information or to purchase either edition of Toward
High School Biology: Understanding Growth in Living Things, and
other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by
phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The
427-page Teacher Edition is priced at $44.95 and discount-priced for
NSTA members at $35.96 (Stock # PB434XT; ISBN # 978-1-68140-560-5). The
182-page Student Edition is priced at $19.95 and discount-priced for
NSTA members at $15.96 (Stock # PB434XS; ISBN # 978-1-68140-443-1).
About NSTA
The Arlington, VA-based National
Science Teachers Association is the largest professional
organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and
learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes
approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors,
administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others
involved in science education.
NSTA
Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books
each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at
teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate
scientific content and sound teaching strategies. Follow NSTA Press on Facebook
for the latest information and new book releases.
