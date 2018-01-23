New NSTA Press Book Provides Lessons to Help Middle Schoolers Prepare for High School Biology

Toward High School Biology: Understanding Growth in Living Things is designed to help students overcome many common conceptual difficulties and provide the foundation in biochemistry that students will need for high school biology and beyond. The new NSTA Press book helps students connect core ideas about chemical reactions to the biological phenomena of growth and repair in plants and animals. Students first investigate easily observed changes in physical science contexts, such as the rusting of a metal bicycle. Then, they explore more complex changes that take place inside living organisms, such as the production of human muscles. Legos, ball-and-stick models, videos, and a variety of print manipulatives help students grasp the underlying science principles.

Developed by the American Association for the Advancement of Science's Project 2061 team, Toward High School Biology was field tested extensively. Results show that students who used the unit had significant learning gains compared with students who used other materials. The unit's lessons integrate all three dimensions of science learning, with a strong emphasis on supporting students in developing evidence-based explanations. The book includes 19 carefully sequenced lessons and activities that align with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) and are easy to use. The Teacher Edition should be used in conjunction with the Student Edition, which provides complete lesson plans and instructions for carrying out the activities.

