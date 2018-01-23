|
New Vyze Survey: Gen Z & Gen Y Prefer Credit Cards over Installment Plans, Other Payment Methods
Shop.org 2017 - Vyze,
a leader in cloud-based financial technology solutions for retailers,
today released a new study that shows younger shoppers are not all that
different from older generations when it comes to making purchases with
credit - and that retailers can stand apart by being transparent,
informative and attentive.
The survey of 1,000 American shoppers found that Gen Z (age 18-24) and
Gen Y (Age 25-34) are comfortable using credit to make purchases and
overwhelmingly prefer credit cards to monthly payment options. A full
80% of Millennial and 71% of Gen Z preferred a credit card with 0%
interest for 6 months over a fixed monthly payment plan. And over half
(53% of Gen Y and 55% of Gen Z) will forgo using cash for a credit card
that offers 5% cash back.
Gen Z and Gen Y adults are also fairly comfortable with managing a
credit card balance. Nearly 7 in 10 younger shoppers reported being at
least somewhat comfortable carrying a balance on a credit card, and
nearly 1 in 4 are "very comfortable" with the practice.
One important difference between the two generations: Gen Z could
benefit from more information and a helping hand. This generation is the
least likely to know their credit core (only 42% have a rough idea vs.
73% of Gen Y) and more likely to say they don't have the financial
information they need to make a decision about whether to apply for
credit online or in the store (47% vs 26% of Gen Z respondents).
Retailers and lenders have the opportunity to better serve younger
shoppers by providing more information on interest rates and promotions,
as well making sure credit options are transparent and easy to use.
While more than 4 in 10 Gen Z shoppers characterize retail credit cards
as "helpful" or "builds credit," the remainder find credit equally
"complicated" or "misleading." While limited by strict regulations
around how to present information, companies can make the credit
experience less overwhelming by simplifying the experience and adding
transparency into offers and promotions.
"Despite the hype about Millennials and Gen Z, it turns out there's not
a radical difference between these groups when it comes to credit," said
Doug Filak, CMO of Vyze. "Instead, a relatively traditional view emerges
across the board and these consumers are right where we'd expect them to
be based on age and experience. Our advice to retailers is to adjust
their programs without overcorrecting based on a mistaken sense that
these shoppers are drastically different, for example by simplifying and
clarifying credit applications versus moving away from traditional
credit entirely."
Vyze presented the results of the survey at Shop.org
in a session entitled Payments: Gen Z and Gen Y: Your Assumptions are
Wrong. The TechTalk session took place on September 26 and revealed
what young shoppers want and expect when it's time to buy - and how to
boost loyalty and sales by meeting shopper's real needs at checkout.
Methodology
This survey was conducted online in September 2017 by independent
research firm Survata. Respondents include 1,004 adults age 18-54
located across the United States.
About Vyze
Vyze is a leading cloud-based financial technology company for
retailers. By combining technology, a comprehensive lending supply, and
support under one roof, Vyze delivers retailers more satisfying
financing experiences for their customers, wherever and whenever they
shop.
